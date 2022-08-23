Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck has a nice ring to it, don't you think?

Over the weekend, Hollywood’s favourite rekindled power couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot…for the second time around. After a small ceremony in Las Vegas last month, the two decided to go all out with a big white wedding on Affleck’s estate in Georgia.

The bride wore Ralph Lauren for the occasion (according to reports from People). Her gown featured a high-neck silhouette, open back detail and a dramatic, textured train. Mrs. Affleck finished the look with an equally show-stopping long, white veil. As if we’d expect anything less. (See all the photos here.)

JLo is not the first celebrity bride to trust Ralph Lauren with the creation of a dream dress for her big day. No, the designer is versed in celebrity nuptials having been the brand behind several recent A-list looks.

Priyanka Chopra wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown to wed Nick Jonas in December 2018. Her incredibly intricate outfit reportedly included 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins, and a 75-foot veil that covered the length of the aisle behind her. For the occasion, Chopra’s groom also wore Ralph Lauren, with many believing the couple’s choice in designer was a nod to their history. Jonas and Chopra both wore Ralph Lauren to the Met Gala in 2017, which marked their first red carpet appearance together.

Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins was also a Ralph Lauren bride. The star wore a lace-covered gown for her wedding to Charlie McDowell last year. Lily’s look was complete with Swarovski-beaded micro flowers and silk organza petals, and included a hooded veil and cape. Collins described the dress as the “most beautiful, memorable gown I will ever wear,” and explained that it was her “my ultimate dream combination of Western Americana and British Victorian.”

We can only imagine Jennifer Lopez was equally as enamoured with the look Ralph Lauren put together for her.

We will continue to update this story as more imagery becomes available.