So chic.

If you feel like you blinked and all of a sudden it’s turned from summer to autumn, you’re not alone. The changing of the seasons can happen quickly. One day you’re wearing a breezy linen maxi dress, and the next you’re reaching for your beloved beige trench coat.

At times like these, it can be difficult to decide what to wear, which is why we love to turn to celebrities for inspiration. Jennifer Aniston was recently spotted on the street of New York in what could only be described as the perfect autumnal outfit. The actress paired a cropped jacket over a roll neck jumper and finished her look with a pair of slightly-flared indigo jeans. Stylish, right?

The beauty of this look is that it feels polished yet is extremely easy to recreate. After all, most of us already have a roll neck, blazer and blue jeans in our wardrobes.

It should be noted that this look was spotted on JenAn while she was out filming for the new season of The Morning Show, so there’s every chance this was not, in fact, an outfit she chose for herself. That doesn’t make it any less chic though! Keep scrolling to shop the casual autumn outfit formula for yourself.

Get The Look:

Double-breasted cropped jacket, £267 | Ganni

While we couldn’t find Jennifer’s exact coat, this Ganni version is quite similar. It features the same cropped silhouette as well as the double-breasted buttons. View Deal

Slim Fit Merino Wool Turtleneck, £45 | COS

Everyone needs a roll-neck or two in their life. These become quite the staple throughout winter so why not invest in a quality wool iteration? View Deal

Flared Cropped Stretch Jeans, £69 | Arket

Arket’s jeans are very popular amongst fashion editors, and this pair has a slight flare mimicking the style of Aniston’s pair above. View Deal