Jennifer Aniston almost quit acting because of one particularly exhausting role

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making headlines ever since she burst onto our teenage screens.

From her sweet friendship with ex husband Brad Pitt to her bond with Reese Witherspoon and the rumours of a Friends reunion, Jen is definitely getting a lot of us through 2020.

This week however, the A-lister made news as she made the revelation that she once almost gave up acting after a particularly exhausting role.

Yes, really.

During a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Jen told Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett that at one point she considered quitting the profession.

‘I would have to say the last two years that [quitting] has crossed my mind, which it never did before,’ she explained, going on to add that it was due to a unprepared project that ‘sucked the life out of me’ and led her to think: ‘I don’t know if this is what interests me.’

And while Jen didn’t name the particular project, she did reveal what she would be doing if she wasn’t acting – and we’re here for it.

Jen’s plan B? Interior design.

‘I love it,’ she explained to the trio. ‘It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me.’

We’re pretty sure we can speak on behalf of the whole population when we say we are relieved that Jen didn’t throw in the towel.

That being said – we would love her interior design tips!