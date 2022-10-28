We predict this is set to be the next big red carpet trend

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

From opera gloves to embellishments and extended, statement trains, often we see specific trends take off on the red carpet. (opens in new tab) There might be a particular shade that celebrities can't seem to get enough of (hello, Valentino pink (opens in new tab)!) or a noteworthy silhouette that's suddenly omnipresent. Often these trends appear quickly, yet once you notice them, it might seem like they're hard to escape.

Case in point: hooded dresses are absolutely everywhere right now.

From Olivia Wilde (opens in new tab) to Michaela Coel, Bella Hadid (opens in new tab) and more, so many celebrities have been spotted wearing the dramatic style over the last few weeks. Tessa Thompson sported a hooded, mesh dress on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival in September, and just a few days later Katie Holmes wore a black, long-sleeve iteration to the Tom Ford fashion show in New York.

(Image credit: Getty)

This week alone, Olivia Wilde attended a Women in Film event in a hooded dress from Saint Laurent's latest collection, while Michaela Coel stepped out at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere wearing a custom Ferragamo look that featured an embellished strapless gown and matching embellished hood.

(Image credit: Getty)

So where has this trend come from, we hear you ask? As with most things, it started on the runway. Holmes' look was plucked straight from Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, while Wilde's gown debuted as a part of Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2023 range.

This season alone, hooded dresses were a huge trend on the runway for the aforementioned Saint Laurent, but were also seen as a key silhouette at Versace, Alberta Ferretti, Halpern, Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini and Ferragamo.

Hooded dresses on the runway:

Image 1 of 6 Versace S/S23 (Image credit: Getty ) Saint Laurent S/S23 (Image credit: Getty ) Salvatore Ferragamo S/S23 (Image credit: Getty ) Saint Laurent S/S23 (Image credit: Getty ) Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini S/S23 (Image credit: Getty ) Alberta Ferretti S/S23 (Image credit: Getty )

Storied French label Alaïa also heavily featured hooded silhouettes during its Spring read-to-wear collection debut in July.

A post shared by ALAÏA (@maisonalaia)

Could this silhouette be the next big thing? With endorsements from this chic set, we can only imagine the look is set to take off. Stay tuned.