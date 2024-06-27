Gucci unveils tennis capsule collection just in time for Wimbledon
Game, set, Gucci
In homage to the brand's rich heritage, Gucci has released its 'Tennis Special'. After previewing at select stores in Paris, the collection is now making it's global debut through a new campaign featuring tennis players Emma Cohen and George Loffhagen.
Drawing inspiration from its 1970s archives, including the iconic signature tennis sneaker, which made its debut in 1977 making the style a solid ready-to-wear staple well into the 1980s amongst athletes and fashion icons alike, the current collection seamlessly reimagines traditional tennis attire with contemporary elegance.
Featuring classic tennis dresses with the brand's iconic GG monogram, polos, and matching sets and for those looking for sleek accessories to complete their tenniscore dressing dreams, the brand also features a new monogram duffle bag, caps, a racket backpack, and leatherwear handbags.
One of creative director Sabato De Sarno's newest collections, the 'Tennis Special', features strong brand motifs that weave together the luxury house's past and present while paying homage to its enduring legacy - all whilst featuring some of the best tennis talent, who champion the brand's attitude on and off the court.
The collection is now available to shop at select stores globally, with exclusive displays in Milan, London, and Paris. It is also available online. Keep scrolling for our top 10 picks to invest in now and love forever.
Shop the collection
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
