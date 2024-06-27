In homage to the brand's rich heritage, Gucci has released its 'Tennis Special'. After previewing at select stores in Paris, the collection is now making it's global debut through a new campaign featuring tennis players Emma Cohen and George Loffhagen.

Drawing inspiration from its 1970s archives, including the iconic signature tennis sneaker, which made its debut in 1977 making the style a solid ready-to-wear staple well into the 1980s amongst athletes and fashion icons alike, the current collection seamlessly reimagines traditional tennis attire with contemporary elegance.

Featuring classic tennis dresses with the brand's iconic GG monogram, polos, and matching sets and for those looking for sleek accessories to complete their tenniscore dressing dreams, the brand also features a new monogram duffle bag, caps, a racket backpack, and leatherwear handbags.

One of creative director Sabato De Sarno's newest collections, the 'Tennis Special', features strong brand motifs that weave together the luxury house's past and present while paying homage to its enduring legacy - all whilst featuring some of the best tennis talent, who champion the brand's attitude on and off the court.

(Image credit: Gucci)

The collection is now available to shop at select stores globally, with exclusive displays in Milan, London, and Paris. It is also available online. Keep scrolling for our top 10 picks to invest in now and love forever.

Shop the collection