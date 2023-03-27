A video of Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles kissing has gone viral
Are they a thing now?!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
In a twist of events nobody saw coming, it seems that Harry Styles (opens in new tab) and Emily Ratajkowski (opens in new tab) may be dating.
Harry, 29, and Emily, 31, were spotted looking very cosy in a video clip that has now gone viral - and they've since gone on to follow each other on Instagram.
The most 2023 way for celebrities to confirm that they're dating? Possibly.
In footage obtained by Mail Online (opens in new tab), Harry and Emily can be seen passionately kissing next to a car in Tokyo. The pair were reportedly seen dancing and laughing, as well as sharing several kisses on the streets of Japanese capital.
Harry is currently in the city for his ongoing Love On Tour gigs, with the singer set to perform in the UK in May.
Just last month, a source told the Mirror that Harry had met someone new following his split from Olivia Wilde in November, but that he was hoping to keep it out of the spotlight during the early days.
They said: "Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia. But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well."
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/F2PXeK7wliMarch 26, 2023
Harry and Olivia met on the set of Don't Worry Darling, but called time on their two-year relationship before Christmas, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight: "They made the decision to call it quits... but they really do love spending time together.
"He's gearing up for the international leg of his tour next week, so this was a fitting time to go their separate ways."
Emily appeared to confirm her relationship with comedian (opens in new tab)Eric André on Valentine's Day, but days later posted a TikTok video suggesting that a 'situationship' was over.
The model filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a two year old son Sylvester, in September.
So, are Harry and Emily a thing now? Netizens seem to hope so.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
This Ole Henriksen eye cream is a bestseller so we asked 3 beauty editors to put it to the test
Did it live up to the hype?
By Grace Lindsay
-
10 facts you didn't know about Earth Hour, and how you can get involved
Mark your calendars for Saturday 25th March at 8.30pm.
By Ally Head
-
The best SPF to apply over make-up for easy on-the-go application
It's non-negotiable
By Katie Thomas
-
Emily Ratajkowski appears to confirm new relationship rumours with a nude photo
Spicy.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry Styles thanks One Direction band mates in acceptance speech at the BRITs
Harry Styles gives impressive acceptance speech at Brit Awards 2023
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Harry Styles' dancers explain why the Grammys performance went in the wrong direction
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift had a surprising reunion at the Grammys last night
Old flames, new friends?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Emily Ratajkowski enthuses life in her thirties is the best yet - and her secret to feeling fulfilled
Emily Ratajkowski discusses the good, bad, her regrets and where she seeks fulfilment
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Emily Ratajkowski says she attracts 'the worst men' as she opens up about single life
'A lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don't know how to handle it.'
By Sarah Finley
-
Harry Styles breakup has reportedly been "difficult" for Olivia Wilde
Ending a relationship is never easy
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Brits lead the Grammy nominees with Adele and Harry Styles up for awards
What a Watermelon sugar high
By Sarah Finley