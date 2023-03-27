A video of Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles kissing has gone viral

In a twist of events nobody saw coming, it seems that Harry Styles (opens in new tab) and Emily Ratajkowski (opens in new tab) may be dating.

Harry, 29, and Emily, 31, were spotted looking very cosy in a video clip that has now gone viral - and they've since gone on to follow each other on Instagram.

The most 2023 way for celebrities to confirm that they're dating? Possibly.

In footage obtained by Mail Online, Harry and Emily can be seen passionately kissing next to a car in Tokyo. The pair were reportedly seen dancing and laughing, as well as sharing several kisses on the streets of Japanese capital.

Harry is currently in the city for his ongoing Love On Tour gigs, with the singer set to perform in the UK in May.

Just last month, a source told the Mirror that Harry had met someone new following his split from Olivia Wilde in November, but that he was hoping to keep it out of the spotlight during the early days.

They said: "Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia. But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well."

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/F2PXeK7wliMarch 26, 2023 See more

Harry and Olivia met on the set of Don't Worry Darling, but called time on their two-year relationship before Christmas, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight: "They made the decision to call it quits... but they really do love spending time together.

"He's gearing up for the international leg of his tour next week, so this was a fitting time to go their separate ways."

Emily appeared to confirm her relationship with comedian Eric André on Valentine's Day, but days later posted a TikTok video suggesting that a 'situationship' was over.

The model filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a two year old son Sylvester, in September.

So, are Harry and Emily a thing now? Netizens seem to hope so.