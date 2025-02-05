Dior has just dropped the D-Journey bag, and it’s set to be a new classic
It’s a new addition to the house’s many covetable handbag styles
We’re always on the lookout for a new it-bag. Since we spotted Dior’s cross-body creation on the spring/summer 2025 runway last year, we have been patiently waiting for it to arrive — and that time is now.
The D-Journey, a new accessory dreamed up by Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, is supple, slouchy and super-chic. Designed to be worn close to the body or on the shoulder, it effortlessly combines elegance and functionality. The bag features a generous central compartment, embellished with zips, for all the daily essentials.
Available in three sizes — small, medium or large — this new style comes in eight different variations. White, brown and black leather, the latter which is available in a grained or smooth finish. There are also two canvas variations; the signature Dior Oblique navy jacquard and the Dior graphic statement, in bold white letters, inspired by the house’s archives. All straps are adorned with the house’s founder “CD” initials, a precious piece of goldsmith craft that closes and detaches easily.
The bag featured prominently in Dior’s sports-inspired spring/summer 2025 show, opened by artist and competitive archer Sagg Napoli. Asymmetric leotards and bodysuits were interspersed with form-fitting tailoring and leather gloves, all worn with the D-Journey bag which can switch styles as much as our busy modern lives demand.
The D-Journey joins a stellar line-up of Dior it-bags, including the Saddle and Lady Dior styles. We predict to be seeing a lot more of it this year — the only question is which colour to opt for?
Shop the Dior D-Journey bag
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
