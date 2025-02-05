Dior has just dropped the D-Journey bag, and it’s set to be a new classic

We’re always on the lookout for a new it-bag. Since we spotted Dior’s cross-body creation on the spring/summer 2025 runway last year, we have been patiently waiting for it to arrive — and that time is now.

The D-Journey, a new accessory dreamed up by Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, is supple, slouchy and super-chic. Designed to be worn close to the body or on the shoulder, it effortlessly combines elegance and functionality. The bag features a generous central compartment, embellished with zips, for all the daily essentials.

(Image credit: Dior)

Available in three sizes — small, medium or large — this new style comes in eight different variations. White, brown and black leather, the latter which is available in a grained or smooth finish. There are also two canvas variations; the signature Dior Oblique navy jacquard and the Dior graphic statement, in bold white letters, inspired by the house’s archives. All straps are adorned with the house’s founder “CD” initials, a precious piece of goldsmith craft that closes and detaches easily.

(Image credit: Dior)

The bag featured prominently in Dior’s sports-inspired spring/summer 2025 show, opened by artist and competitive archer Sagg Napoli. Asymmetric leotards and bodysuits were interspersed with form-fitting tailoring and leather gloves, all worn with the D-Journey bag which can switch styles as much as our busy modern lives demand.

A large D-Journey bag on the Dior spring/summer 2025 runway (Image credit: Getty Images)

The D-Journey joins a stellar line-up of Dior it-bags, including the Saddle and Lady Dior styles. We predict to be seeing a lot more of it this year — the only question is which colour to opt for?

Shop the Dior D-Journey bag

Small D-Journey Bag in Vintage Smooth Calfskin £3,100 at Dior

Medium D-Journey Bag in Crinkled Calfskin £3,450 at Dior

Medium D-Journey Bag in Vintage Smooth Calfskin £3,450 at Dior

Large D-Journey Bag in Crinkled Calfskin £4,100 at Dior