As we step into the new year, it’s time to focus on fresh, radiant skin. For our shoot with Ramla Ali we focussed on natural yet polished skin with smouldering eyes in soft taupe, complemented by cheekbones that glisten with a dewy highlight. Striking the right balance is essential by opting for creamy textures and neutral tones that reflect the relaxed aesthetic of athleisure wear.

We used Dior Beauty's new year-ready collection, beginning with deeply-hydrating Capture Totale Super Potent Rich Cream to prep the skin, followed by a perfecting primer Forever Glow Veil to give a subtle, luminous finish, enhancing Ramla’s natural glow.

Game Face

(Image credit: Simon Emmett)

This look embodies natural, radiance with subtle highlights. To achieve this fresh look, start by preparing skin with a lightweight, hydrating foundation to even out skin tone. Dior Forever Skin Glow is an excellent choice, as it is skincare-infused and provides a radiant finish while plumping and giving a medium coverage.

Next, apply a cream highlighter to the cheekbones and brow bones for a dewy finish. We love Dior Forever Glow Maximizer in Nude.

For the eyes, our makeup artist chose Diorshow Mono Couleur in Nude Dress - a taupe shade. Blended it in a circular shape over the lids and inner corners, smudging along the lash line for a polished yet understated effect.

Finish off by curling the lashes and adding one coat of Dior’s Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara in Black. Keep lips bare with just a tinted balm like Dior Addict Lip Glow in Pink - the epitome of effortless beauty.

Dynamic Definition

(Image credit: Simon Emmett)

Contouring sculpts and enhances features, creating dimension and depth. To achieve this effect, our makeup artist applied Forever Skin Glow foundation sparingly, followed by pinpoint concealer in thin layers to create a lasting, natural base. She then used the luminous deep taupe from the Diorshow Five Couleurs in Poncho over the eyelids, blending it into the crease and adding a sweep of gold in the centre for dimension and a vibrant finish before adding a few coats of Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara in Black to add more definition.

For contouring, choose a cream product and apply it strategically to the hollows of the cheeks and underneath the jawline for a uniform look. We used Forever Skin Perfect in a shade two stops darker than Ramla’s skin tone. The key is to contour subtly, defining features without appearing overly sculpted or artificial. Blend thoroughly to ensure a soft, natural result that looks like your best self. Finish with a swipe of Addict Lip Glow Oil in Mahogany for a polished touch.

Sporty Spice

(Image credit: Simon Emmett)

To add enhancement, use a spicy red lipstick to go from game day to glam. Start with dabbing the Forever Skin Perfect stick just in the areas that are needed and blend. Next, define brows with Diorshow On Set Brow. Dab a skin toned matte shadow like Diorshow Mono Couleur in Cashmere onto the lids and blend with a fluffy brush, then apply a single coat of Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara for subtle definition. Line your lips with Rouge Dior Contour in Red Smile. Blend carefully, then finish with Rouge Dior Lipstick in 999 Velvet Finish Intense for a plump, spicy glow that’s reminiscent of sport chic.