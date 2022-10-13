Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Copying this, ASAP.

After a summer spent in breezy dresses and linen shorts, moving onto autumn attire has been somewhat of a difficult transition. The idea of putting together an outfit that will keep me warm, while simultaneously incorporating that effortless cool factor can be quite the feat. Luckily, there is plenty of celebrity looks around to help with sartorial inspiration as we move into a new season.

Yesterday, Dakota Johnson was spotted on the streets of New York, filming for her new movie Madame Web. For the occasion, the actress was wearing, relaxed blue straight-leg jeans, Dr Martens and a red leather blazer.

While we can’t give Johnson full credit here (the look was almost certainly the creation of the costume department) the outfit is undeniably cool and deserves to be emulated. Consisting of several wardrobe staples, the beauty of this look is in its timeless appeal. You could easily have spotted this outfit on the streets of New York in the late ‘90s. Yet it still looks equally as relevant today. Thank you for the inspo, Dakota!

Interested in creating this autumnal outfit? Keep scrolling to get the look.

Get the look: