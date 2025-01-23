Daisy Edgar-Jones has officially declared the start of trench coat season—here's where you can buy her exact same one

Winter is undoubtedly one of the most exciting sartorial periods of the year, mainly due to the countless fur, puffer, leather, and parka silhouettes on offer to polish off any outfit. But the time has come for us to edge slowly towards our lighter spring outerwear, and Daisy Edgar-Jones has just declared the start of trench coat season with one of the most effortlessly put-together looks we've spotted for 2025.

If there's one thing I struggle with, it's marrying my sense of style with practical picks for the British weather. Waterproof coats have never been my outerwear of choice (largely due to the plain and boxy items typically on the market), so any storm-proof piece that won't totally ruin my look immediately has my attention. That's where the best trench coats come in.

It's safe to say Edgar-Jones has found her fashion feet in recent months, sporting the likes of Chloé, 16Arlington, and Christopher Esber. However, her most recent look comes courtesy of a reliable British favourite, suitably accessorised for good measure.

Her trench coat and wide leg trousers are both from the Royal Family-approved label ME+EM, and she polished off the look with a Gucci GG Emblem bag in complementary neutral hues. According to the autumn/winter fashion trends, preppy chic is set to reign supreme for the next couple of months, so a pair of wedge loafers only seems like the natural footwear of choice.

Despite being comprised of autumn/winter capsule wardrobe basics, this is a look that is immediately eye catching thanks to the A-line silhouettes and refined accessorising. All the pieces she is wearing are available to shop now, but I did some digging to find some very worthy alternatives that are a little lighter on your purse—but equally as expensive-looking and timeless.

Get the look

ME+EM Shower-Proof Swing Mac £495 at ME+EM Made from water-resistant cotton gabardine with a detachable hood, this trench is made to withstand wet weather. Cut to an A-line swing shape, it adds instant volume. ME+EM Italian Flannel Wide-Leg Pant £225 at ME+EM A worthy alternative to denim, these wide leg trousers have the perfect draped silhouette. They also come in regular or short leg lengths for the ideal fit. GG Emblem Small Shoulder Bag £1,440 at Gucci Gucci's signature monogram will never go out of style, and this shoulder bag is just the right size for carting all your essentials around. Women's Horsebit Wedge Loafer £875 at Gucci Bored of the classic penny loafer silhouette? This wedge take on the staple design makes for a refreshing twist and instantly adds height.

Shop similar pieces