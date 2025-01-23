Daisy Edgar-Jones has officially declared the start of trench coat season—here's where you can buy her exact same one
This is sure to become your uniform over the next few months
Winter is undoubtedly one of the most exciting sartorial periods of the year, mainly due to the countless fur, puffer, leather, and parka silhouettes on offer to polish off any outfit. But the time has come for us to edge slowly towards our lighter spring outerwear, and Daisy Edgar-Jones has just declared the start of trench coat season with one of the most effortlessly put-together looks we've spotted for 2025.
If there's one thing I struggle with, it's marrying my sense of style with practical picks for the British weather. Waterproof coats have never been my outerwear of choice (largely due to the plain and boxy items typically on the market), so any storm-proof piece that won't totally ruin my look immediately has my attention. That's where the best trench coats come in.
It's safe to say Edgar-Jones has found her fashion feet in recent months, sporting the likes of Chloé, 16Arlington, and Christopher Esber. However, her most recent look comes courtesy of a reliable British favourite, suitably accessorised for good measure.
Her trench coat and wide leg trousers are both from the Royal Family-approved label ME+EM, and she polished off the look with a Gucci GG Emblem bag in complementary neutral hues. According to the autumn/winter fashion trends, preppy chic is set to reign supreme for the next couple of months, so a pair of wedge loafers only seems like the natural footwear of choice.
Despite being comprised of autumn/winter capsule wardrobe basics, this is a look that is immediately eye catching thanks to the A-line silhouettes and refined accessorising. All the pieces she is wearing are available to shop now, but I did some digging to find some very worthy alternatives that are a little lighter on your purse—but equally as expensive-looking and timeless.
Get the look
Made from water-resistant cotton gabardine with a detachable hood, this trench is made to withstand wet weather. Cut to an A-line swing shape, it adds instant volume.
A worthy alternative to denim, these wide leg trousers have the perfect draped silhouette. They also come in regular or short leg lengths for the ideal fit.
Gucci's signature monogram will never go out of style, and this shoulder bag is just the right size for carting all your essentials around.
Shop similar pieces
I regularly trawl the M&S new in section and it pays off every time. This hooded trench is both breathable and made to protect from light rain showers.
Cut just above the knee, this trench in woven fabric is endlessly chic, and available in four versatile shades.
With a similar cut to the ME+EM trousers, these jeans are structured with Box Stitch darts at waist for a cinched finish.
With a little more structure, this wide leg, cotton-blend cut has a 70s feel that will add some edge to your trench coat outfits.
An understated alternative to boots, these loafers provide some extra height and polish with all the comfort of flats.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
