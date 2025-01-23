Daisy Edgar-Jones has officially declared the start of trench coat season—here's where you can buy her exact same one

This is sure to become your uniform over the next few months

composite of daisy edgar jones wearing a trench coat and wide leg trousers
(Image credit: Goff Photos)
Jump to category:
Amelia Yeomans
By
published
in Features

Winter is undoubtedly one of the most exciting sartorial periods of the year, mainly due to the countless fur, puffer, leather, and parka silhouettes on offer to polish off any outfit. But the time has come for us to edge slowly towards our lighter spring outerwear, and Daisy Edgar-Jones has just declared the start of trench coat season with one of the most effortlessly put-together looks we've spotted for 2025.

If there's one thing I struggle with, it's marrying my sense of style with practical picks for the British weather. Waterproof coats have never been my outerwear of choice (largely due to the plain and boxy items typically on the market), so any storm-proof piece that won't totally ruin my look immediately has my attention. That's where the best trench coats come in.

It's safe to say Edgar-Jones has found her fashion feet in recent months, sporting the likes of Chloé, 16Arlington, and Christopher Esber. However, her most recent look comes courtesy of a reliable British favourite, suitably accessorised for good measure.

daisy edgar jones wearing a trench coat and wide leg jeans

(Image credit: Gucci)

Her trench coat and wide leg trousers are both from the Royal Family-approved label ME+EM, and she polished off the look with a Gucci GG Emblem bag in complementary neutral hues. According to the autumn/winter fashion trends, preppy chic is set to reign supreme for the next couple of months, so a pair of wedge loafers only seems like the natural footwear of choice.

Despite being comprised of autumn/winter capsule wardrobe basics, this is a look that is immediately eye catching thanks to the A-line silhouettes and refined accessorising. All the pieces she is wearing are available to shop now, but I did some digging to find some very worthy alternatives that are a little lighter on your purse—but equally as expensive-looking and timeless.

Get the look

Shower-Proof Swing Mac
ME+EM Shower-Proof Swing Mac

Made from water-resistant cotton gabardine with a detachable hood, this trench is made to withstand wet weather. Cut to an A-line swing shape, it adds instant volume.

Italian Flannel Wide-Leg Pant
ME+EM Italian Flannel Wide-Leg Pant

A worthy alternative to denim, these wide leg trousers have the perfect draped silhouette. They also come in regular or short leg lengths for the ideal fit.

Gg Emblem Small Shoulder Bag
GG Emblem Small Shoulder Bag

Gucci's signature monogram will never go out of style, and this shoulder bag is just the right size for carting all your essentials around.

Gucci Women's Horsebit Wedge Loafer
Women's Horsebit Wedge Loafer

Bored of the classic penny loafer silhouette? This wedge take on the staple design makes for a refreshing twist and instantly adds height.

Shop similar pieces

Stormwear™ Hooded Raincoat
M&S Stormwear™ Hooded Raincoat

I regularly trawl the M&S new in section and it pays off every time. This hooded trench is both breathable and made to protect from light rain showers.

H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat
H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Cut just above the knee, this trench in woven fabric is endlessly chic, and available in four versatile shades.

Aligne Fiore Box Pleat Wide Leg Jeans
Aligne Fiore Box Pleat Wide Leg Jeans

With a similar cut to the ME+EM trousers, these jeans are structured with Box Stitch darts at waist for a cinched finish.

Zw Collection High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
Zara Collection High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans

With a little more structure, this wide leg, cotton-blend cut has a 70s feel that will add some edge to your trench coat outfits.

& Other Stories Chunky Leather Loafers
& Other Stories Chunky Leather Loafers

An understated alternative to boots, these loafers provide some extra height and polish with all the comfort of flats.

vagabond Cosmo 2.0 loafer
Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Loafer

Vagabond footwear is some of the most reliable on the market, so these loafers are sure to last years—and they can be styled with almost anything.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.

Latest