Charlotte Simone is launching a limited edition line of puffer coats

If you've ever had aspirations of emulating Kate Hudson's (opens in new tab) iconic outfits in Almost Famous, then I'd hazard a guess to say you're already familiar with the brand Charlotte Simone. Known for its faux fur trimmed jackets (opens in new tab), the label is synonymous with a '70s-inspired retro aesthetic.

As a proud, slow fashion brand (opens in new tab), Charlotte Simone operates on a model of limited edition drops, with collections only available to shop for one week at a time. Of course, given the brand's immense popularity, often the collections don't last a full week and tend to sell out quite quickly.

Charlotte Simone's latest collection is set to debut this evening (at 9PM to be exact). Its new range is quite a departure for the brand, heralding the label's first foray into puffer coats (opens in new tab). Given the new item has already been seen on the likes of Florence Pugh, we can only imagine Charlotte's puffer coats are set to be just as popular as their predecessors.

Of the collection launch, Charlotte Simone's founder Charlotte Beecham told Marie Claire, "We have had rumblings from our customers for a good while about creating a puffa jacket, but as a small team and one that designs slowly and with purpose it's taken nearly 18 months to come to life."

She continued, "It’s a puffa jacket (or puff as I like to call them) that has been designed with great thought for both materials and silhouette. The Puffs are made from recycled polyester (which is created from recycled water bottles), they have candy-coloured trims, patch pockets and a tie belt to cinch your waist."

While the puffas are of course, functional, Beecham explained that that's not their only benefit. "They were designed to make you smile and keep you warm," she said. "All styles are produced in limited quantities to ensure a carefully curated and small-scale production contributing to a more conscious and creative industry."

Charlotte Simone didn't always operate on a limited edition model, but the company has had to adjust over the years. "We had to adapt quickly in the wake of covid," Beecham said. "The new model is a more sustainable and considered approach to fashion. It allows us to work with unique and available, deadstock fabrics. We are not dictated by store minimums or exclusives, we only make what we truly love and believe the customer can treasure in their wardrobe for seasons to come."

If you'd like to get your hands on Charlotte Simone's latest limited edition drop (opens in new tab), set your alarm for 9 PM tonight. These puffas won't last long.