Naomi Campbell can pull a crowd - and a look
The stars turned out for the opening of the V&A’s new fashion exhibition
Last night, celebrities and some of the starriest names in fashion arrived at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum for the annual V&A Summer Party. This year’s celebration was held in honour of the opening of the “NAOMI: In Fashion” exhibition.
The exhibit, which is supported by BOSS, will revisit some of the supermodel’s legacy-making looks from Chanel, Alaïa, and Vivienne Westwood (yes, you can expect those platforms). So, naturally, the occasion called for multiple outfits from the guest of honour and fashion icon.
To start the evening, Naomi Campbell wore a custom white leather gown with a shawl collar and thigh-high slit by BOSS. The look—which was finished with matching white pumps, retro shades, and lashings of diamond jewels—was created in collaboration with image architect Law Roach, who wore a truly iconic T-shirt emblazoned with Campbell’s face underneath his BOSS suit. Portrait tees are proving to be one of summer’s easiest to emulate micro trends, as Emily Ratajkowski recently proved.
A later party look consisted of a dazzling gold mini dress saturated in light-catching paillettes. Proving Campbell still has the Midas touch, the thigh-grazing style was accessorised with gilded stiletto pumps and a matching clutch bag. The custom Bulgari Serpenti diamond necklace—Campbell wore a similar piece on the catwalk in 2015 and the bracelet from the same line in Cannes—was swapped out in favour of coordinating gold jewellery.
Guests, including Letitia Wright, Eiza Gonzalez, Jodie Turner-Smith, Vick Hope, and Raven Smith, had a preview of the “NAOMI: In Fashion” exhibition, which opens to the public on 22nd June 2024 and will run until 6th April 2025.
Here, we roundup some of our favourite looks from the night.
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
