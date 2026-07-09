Carrie Bradshaw's Favourite Accessory Is Suddenly Everywhere—And It Just Appeared at Haute Couture Week

Carrie Bradshaw's taste in men—and her tendency to boomerang straight back into their arms—might be what you'd call a "red flag" in modern dating parlance. But if there's one long-term commitment she got right, it's to corsages, not a dalliance but a love affair that lasted for a six-seasoned show, two movie spin-offs and a reboot.

Carrie Bradshaw with her corsage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The accessory is once again getting its flowers at Haute Couture Week, the twice-annual event currently happening in Paris. Outside Dior, Alexa Chung wore a black dress gathered at the left hip, a corsage (plus a stream of powder blue flowers) providing its satiny fabric with extra fabulousness. The flora theme continued inside the venue, a veritable hot house, and on the catwalk itself, where corsages were used to decorate lapels, waists, hips and even handbags (the brand's refined top-handle, the Lady Dior).

Alexa Chung (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like its cousin, the brooch, corsages have a reputation for being old-fashioned (fusty, even). The fortunes of both have been reversed this season, however, with floral pins being deployed—left, right and centre—to give the most basic item of clothing a decided flourish.

Dior Haute Couture AW26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tory Burch's T-shirt is one such example, a crew-neck design that comes with a bloom—its petals tinged pink—on the left-hand side. You can see how it would elevate the most basic or muted of bottom halves (cargo shorts, say, or black linen trousers), lending finesse to an unfussy outfit.

If chest height feels too season three Carrie, try pinning it somewhere "random"—just above your hip bone or a bag strap—and see how that affects the essence of your look. You can also play with the size (Blair Eadie's feathery explosion might be the ultimate evening corsage).

Our prediction? It might be the start not of a summer fling but an enduring romance.

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