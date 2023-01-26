If your social media feed has been filled with lions, upside-down dresses and extravagant gowns this week, you're not alone. Since Monday, spring 2023 couture fashion week has been in full swing across Paris.

From Kylie Jenner's divisive dress (opens in new tab) to Viktor and Rolf's gravity-defying designs, couture week is certainly home to the most innovative, eccentric and at times outlandish runway looks (opens in new tab).

There's no doubt that this season, our collective couture consciousness has been eclipsed by *that* Schiaparelli show, so in the spirit of a well-rounded understanding, we're here to bring you a glimpse into everything you may have missed.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Spring 2023 couture fashion week.

Valentino

For Valentino's show, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrated the merging of two worlds, couture and the club. The result? Neon bold shades, glitter embellishments, shorter hemlines and transparent fabrics coming together to create the ultimate wardrobe for going out-out. Just imagine these looks on the dancefloor.

Schiaparelli

Kylie Jenner's lion head dress may have dominated headlines, but there was so much more to Schiaparelli's collection than just animal-inspired looks. Inspired by Dante's Inferno, creative director Daniel Roseberry reimagined Dante's journey through hell translating all he encountered into high-fashion, breathtaking looks.

Remaining true to the house codes, Roseberry maintained a focus on silhouette, with cinched waist dresses and broad-shouldered suits taking to the runway, accessorised with the brand's signature statement gold jewellery.

Chanel

Inspired by all the animal decor in Coco Chanel's apartment, the luxury brand found its theme for the most recent Spring 2023 couture show. The set included giant animal sculptures—like camels and cows—and some of the looks even incorporated animal designs. The corgi-embellished jacket was a particular favourite on social media.

Looks were accessories alongside top hats and bow ties, in styling that appeared to evoke the aesthetic of ringmasters. The clothes themselves stayed true to Chanel's signature (opens in new tab) style featuring tweed skirt suits and jackets. The final look, modelled by Anna Ewers, featured a Chanel bride dressed in a beaded-bird embellished mini dress.

Dior

Dior's Spring 2023 couture show was inspired by Josephine Baker, the American-born French star who also happened to be a client of the fashion house. In the homage, images of Baker were projected across the show's set. As far as the clothing was concerned, Dior's looks had a distinct 1920s feel, complete with fringe gowns, lamé fabrications and crystal embellishments.

Giamabattisa Valli

Giambattista Valli is known for its unabashed femininity and voluminous silhouettes and for Spring 2023 couture the brand delivered exactly that. Complete with a candy-coloured palette of soft pastels and more meters of fabric than you can count, models sashayed down the runway in oversize gowns and long, statement earrings.

Roses were a key motif seen throughout the collection, as 3D flower embellishments adorned sleeves, shoulders and more, while bows and feathers also emerged as key additions.

Viktor & Rolf

You've likely seen the Viktor & Rolf runway show online by now. The brand garnered an incredible amount of hype on social media for its unique take on the ball gown. Defying gravity Viktor and Rolf sent a model down the catwalk in a completely upsidedown gown, while others walked the runway with dresses askew.

According to Viktor and Rolf, there are many ways to wear a ball gown.