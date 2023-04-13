& Other Stories just released a summer-ready designer collab we can't wait to wear

From JW Anderson x Uniqlo (opens in new tab) to H&M and Moschino (opens in new tab), designer collaborations have become a hallmark of the high street in recent years. Retailers are creating moments of excitement, while simultaneously allowing customers to get their hands on limited-edition designer collections that they might not otherwise be able to access.

& Other Stories, in particular, has become a brand renowned for its collabs. Last year the retailer collaborated with Next In Fashion's season one winner, Minju Kim (opens in new tab) and prior to that the brand created a collection with beloved UK contemporary womenswear designer Rejina Pyo (opens in new tab).

Today marks the debut of & Other Stories' latest designer collab, and yes, it's just as impressive as you might expect. For 2023, the retailer has worked with the South African designer Sindiso Khumalo.

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

Known for her bold use of colour and fun, statement prints, Sindiso Khumalo is based in Cape Town and founded her eponymous brand in 2015. The designer has a penchant for creating incredible patterns, many of which are inspired by her heritage.

"As an African designer, what truly matters to me is designing clothing that can highlight my African heritage and history and bring it to light in a contemporary setting. I like to bring cultural elements that represent who I am into textiles. They become visual vignettes that frame our collections." Khumalo said of her design process.

Khumalo also has a passion for sustainability and wanted to ensure this was a key element of the collection with & Other Stories. "The starting point for the co-lab collection was working with materials that were sourced in a more sustainable way, " she explained. "It’s essential for me to use more sustainable materials and to create garments that are going to be long-lasting.”

From swimwear to accessories, dresses to shorts, this collab spans the range of summer essentials. Featuring bold prints, intricate crocheted details and standout shades, Khumalo's collection is the kind of range that was just made for sunny summer days.

Keep scrolling to shop the designer collaboration before it sells out.

Shop the & Other Stories x Sindiso Khumalo designer collaboration: