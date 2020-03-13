And just what your summer needs

We can just about see a glimpse of spring round the corner, and J.W. Anderson’s latest collection for Uniqlo is just the right trans-seasonal capsule for it.

For this SS20 drop, Anderson has played around with British classics again, re-imagining them a modern twist. There are still the heritage checks we’ve come to expect (remember the reversible tartan coat of AW18?), but stripes and patchwork take centre stage, inspired by the country.

I am especially loving the gingham, which adorns peasant blouses, midi dresses, jackets, linen stoles and tote bags this season.

The menswear is as versatile as ever, and the utility shirts, cargo trousers, striped t-shirts and trench coats would work just as well on women too.

New this season is a line of kidswear which mirrors the adult offering, so there is a little something for everyone.

Last time around, the collection sold out quite quickly, and I imagine it’ll be the same here, so be quick if you don’t want to be disappointed. Here are my top picks.

