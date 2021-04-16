& Other Stories has collaborated with Rejina Pyo for a stunning collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Introducing the latest hot designer and high-street collab: Rejina Pyo for & Other Stories.

The scandi store has teamed up with the South Korean-born designer whose bold and colourful collections are always the highlight of London Fashion Week.

The capsule is inspired ‘by the strength and creativity of women going about their busy lives’ and features versatile ready-to-wear pieces that include Rejina’s relaxed suiting and signature dresses, crafted from a combination of premium silk and sustainable materials such as organic cotton and wool sourced through the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS).

Key pieces include a sleeveless top with knotted front in silk blend, tailored jackets with matching shorts, dresses with exaggerated puff shoulders, ruching and pleating. Dark grey, black, white, sandy khaki, tangerine and saffron yellow make up the colour palette.

Rejina Pyo says, ‘I wanted to create an accessible and versatile collection, but crucially, to craft it from a combination of sustainably sourced and long-lasting premium materials. I had the busy woman in mind – constantly on the go, moving from work to play, day to night – and wanted to offer a selection of designs inspired by signature Rejina Pyo pieces.’

‘I was also keen to include women I find inspiring in the campaign: Lotta Klemmings, Sweden’s only female oyster diver, Brittany Asch, an incredible LA-based florist, and Poppy Okotcha, a UK-based grower and forager. Together, they express the strength, passion and connection to nature that I relate to,’ she added.

You can shop the collection in selected stores and online now, and prices range from £55 – £175.