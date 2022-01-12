I’m extremely excited about & Other Stories’ latest collab

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We you obsessed with Next In Fashion in lockdown like I was? Yes? Then you’re going to lose it over & Other Stories’ latest designer collaboration.

The Swedish giant has just announced a new collection, launching in spring 2022, with Seoul-based Minju Kim, the print-loving winner of the show.

Her eponymous label MINJUKIM, is known for its playful and colourful aesthetics as well as structural silhouettes, which bring to the forefront her fairytale imagination and craftsmanship.

While no images of the line have been revealed yet, we do know it will include ready-to-wear and accessories.

Minju says, ‘Since Next in Fashion, a lot of fans around the world, including those who weren’t that interested in fashion before, sent me messages. I’m thrilled that the co-lab will allow all these MINJUKIM lovers to easily access and experience our designs and give us the opportunity to show our clothes to a broader audience. I’ve been waiting a long time for this kind of opportunity and am exhilarated that it’s with & Other Stories!’

‘We’re over the moon to be collaborating with MINJUKIM. The way she expertly and effortlessly combines a playfulness with avant-garde haute couture aesthetics really speaks to us and the modern woman. We can’t wait to share this vibrant co-lab collection with the world next Spring,’ adds Rocky af Ekenstam Brennicke, Head of Brand and Creative & Other Stories.

The collection will available in store and online from spring 2022. I’ll update you as soon as I know more.