Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Paris, and Kim and Kate Moss, oh my.

With London Fashion Week over, the style set jetted off to Milan this weekend to explore all the Italian city has to offer…sartorially speaking, that is. Between the A-list model casting (hello Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell) and the start-studded shows appearances (Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, we’re looking at you) Milan Fashion Week has certainly left us with a lot to talk about.

If you’ve missed some of the most viral moments, have no fear, we’re here to recap all the must-sees for you. Keep scrolling for a look a the top moments from Milan Fashion Week.

5 Must-See Moments from Milan Fashion Week:

1. Gucci’s Twinsburg

Creative Director Alessandro Michele credited his mother and her twin as the inspiration behind his S/S23 Gucci collection. Entitled Twinsburg, Michele managed to track down 68 sets of identical twins for the show, and dressed each set in identical outfits. What a way to make a statement.

“When we are many, we are much stronger,” Michele said of the collection at the post-show press conference. This collection certainly made you believe that.

Video you may like:

2. Supermodel moments at Tod’s

The opening and closing looks of any runway show are always considered key moments, and this season Tod’s made sure its premiere and finale outfits were extremely memorable.

The brand tapped Carla Bruni to open its show and finished the collection with an appearance by none other than supermodel Naomi Campbell. Each model was dressed in a top to toe tonal look. Bruni was dressed in varying shades of beige, while Campbell donned a grey trench coat and trousers.

3. Kate Moss takes to the runway at Bottega Veneta

Of course, the supermodel star power didn’t end at Tod’s. Bottega Veneta also tapped into the concept, as Kate Moss took to the runway for the buzzy Italian brand.

Strutting across the multicoloured catwalk, Moss wore a deceptively understated look. However, the outfit, which looked like a simple flannel shirt and denim jeans, was actually made from leather. Moss swanned across the runway with her quintessential effortless air. It was the perfect supermodel moment.

4. Paris Hilton closes Versace

Donatella Versace loves a showstopping runway moment. After all, who could forget the Spring 2020 show when she had Jennifer Lopez re-wear her iconic green dress? Or last year’s runway when Dupa Lipa opened the show?

It’s become somewhat of a Versace hallmark to include at least one celebrity appearance on the catwalk, and this season Donatella turned to one Ms Paris Hilton.

On the runway, the socialite wore a glittering pink mini dress, complete with a hot pink veil and her signature fingerless gloves. It should come as no surprise that Hilton DJed a party hosted by Versace later that night. That’s hot.

5. Kim Kardashian teams up with Dolce & Gabbana

Given that Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce recently “hosted” Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott’s Portofino nuptials, it seems like a logical next step for the designers to have collaborated with younger sister Kim Kardashian.

For its S/s23 show, Dolce & Gabbana tasked Kardashian with curating her favourite looks from the brand’s archive between the years of 1987 and 2007. The result was crystal-covered and corseted with leopard print aplenty. Several members of the Kardashian family were also seated front row at the show.