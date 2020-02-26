The best street style from Paris Fashion Week

Well, fashion month is almost over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t style get plenty of style inspiration. After London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, it’s now over to Paris from some seriously covetable looks.

Where Milan and London featured more daring and colourful looks, the French capital is all about chic and understatement (bien sûr), and the likes of Cara Delevingne, Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung have so far not disappointed us with their outfits.

Paris street style trends

With all the rain it’s been trench coat central, which by no means means boring. Think faux leather, pleats and a neutral palette ranging from beige to white and khaki. We’ve also seen plenty of patent leather, from statement black leggings to caramel-hued coats.

Oversized is the silhouette of the season, with masculine coats, oversized blazers and jumper dresses taking over the Parisian cobbles.

Paris street style accessories

In terms of accessories, with sandal season seeming lightyears away, the boot reigns king. Chunky hiking boots are de rigueur, while we’re also seeing a lot of two-tone boots and faux croc.

Then of course, there is always room for the statement piece, because it is Fashion Week and you do want to get papped. There have been plenty of The Row chunky boots and Bottega Veneta bags, and that’s without counting the chunky jewellery. Paris is always a good one for people watching.