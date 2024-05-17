Andrea's It-List: 6 luxe pieces to create the perfect 'power look'

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

With 20 years in magazines scouring and curating the very best in news, fashion, beauty and wellbeing, I’ve learned how to filter out the noise and zone in on what’s worth showcasing on Marie Claire UK. Now I’m thrilled to be able to bring this expertise to your inbox on a weekly basis - together with a healthy dose of insider insights from Marie Claire HQ. Each week, I’ll be rounding up my ultimate ‘it list’ of new buys and key luxury picks worth investing in, plus a few recommendations from other expert friends in the know.

This week I’m channelling our latest cover star - global music icon Shakira, - the face of our new Power Issue . I recently sat down with the 47 year old powerhouse for our exclusive cover interview where she opened up on work, resilience and rebuilding her life after heartbreak. She also shared her favourite ‘power look’ from our exclusive shoot which you can shop below along with my key buys if you’re currently looking to make an impact for Spring. Here’s hoping you find a little inspiration from this week's It List and let me know what you think via my social channels at @andreacanwrite.

Shop my top picks

Natura Double-Breasted Wool and Silk-Blend Blazer £1,500 at Net-A-Porter When it comes to tailoring, I love vibrant colour. This indigo blazer has served me well for speaking events and business lunches alike. Natura Belted Pleated Wool and Silk-Blend Shorts £595 at Net-A-Porter These shorts are high on my wish list. Together with the blazer, they'll make for the perfect summer power-dressing look. Sézane Claude Bag £345 at Sézane I love the butter-yellow shade of this half-moon bag – it's a fresh take on a signature Sézane style that I'll wear in the office, on holiday and into the evening. Women's Gg Slingback Pump £845 at Gucci As much as these Gucci slingbacks are the ultimate party shoe, I’d also wear these to the office or a weekend brunch with friends. A true all rounder. Cassandre Pearl Stud Earrings £318 at Farfetch These Saint Laurent pearls are an heirloom in the making, and an investment I won't regret. They'll work as well as with office attire as they will for a cocktail party. Mayer Linen-Blend Maxi Dress £415 at L'AGENCE This maxi dress epitomises my style. I'll be wearing it with ballet flats for weekend lunches with the girls and with sleek heels for meetings.

Highlight of the week

(Image credit: NICOLAS GERARDIN)