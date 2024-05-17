Andrea's It-List: 6 luxe pieces to create the perfect 'power look'
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
With 20 years in magazines scouring and curating the very best in news, fashion, beauty and wellbeing, I’ve learned how to filter out the noise and zone in on what’s worth showcasing on Marie Claire UK. Now I’m thrilled to be able to bring this expertise to your inbox on a weekly basis - together with a healthy dose of insider insights from Marie Claire HQ. Each week, I’ll be rounding up my ultimate ‘it list’ of new buys and key luxury picks worth investing in, plus a few recommendations from other expert friends in the know.
This week I’m channelling our latest cover star - global music icon Shakira, - the face of our new Power Issue. I recently sat down with the 47 year old powerhouse for our exclusive cover interview where she opened up on work, resilience and rebuilding her life after heartbreak. She also shared her favourite ‘power look’ from our exclusive shoot which you can shop below along with my key buys if you’re currently looking to make an impact for Spring. Here’s hoping you find a little inspiration from this week's It List and let me know what you think via my social channels at @andreacanwrite.
Shop my top picks
When it comes to tailoring, I love vibrant colour. This indigo blazer has served me well for speaking events and business lunches alike.
These shorts are high on my wish list. Together with the blazer, they'll make for the perfect summer power-dressing look.
I love the butter-yellow shade of this half-moon bag – it's a fresh take on a signature Sézane style that I'll wear in the office, on holiday and into the evening.
As much as these Gucci slingbacks are the ultimate party shoe, I’d also wear these to the office or a weekend brunch with friends. A true all rounder.
These Saint Laurent pearls are an heirloom in the making, and an investment I won't regret. They'll work as well as with office attire as they will for a cocktail party.
Highlight of the week
Shakira was warm, professional and surprisingly low maintenance on our shoot, even doing her own makeup. She worked closely with the stylist to select key Spring looks from luxury designers including Ferragamo and Stella McCartenay including relaxed fit tailoring and embellished bodysuits. Her favourite look though was this glamorous sheer bodysuit by Tom Ford, which we featured on the cover. Its available to buy now.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was recently named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work highlighting the impact of Covid on gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire Andrea is passionate about telling the stories of those often marginalised by the mainstream media and oversaw a feature about rape in the Congo that won the title an Amnesty Media Award. She also champions women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and regularly chairs panels and speaks at events about these topics. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion. She regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry.
