Shop the cover: Get Shakira's glamorous cover look

We welcomed Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer, producer, and model Shakira for our Power Issue. The international superstar, who has been presenting her art predominantly through music and dance since the 1990s, is returning with her latest album. Reminding us once more why she is the ultimate power icon.

Speaking with our Editor-In-Chief, Andrea Thompson, days before our New York shoot, they discussed personal hardships and reclaiming her narrative. Shakira's new music celebrates her rebirth both creatively and personally. She speaks on the importance of this album and what she wishes to bestow upon her loyal and adoring audience.

The artist conveys key messages about power, creativity, productivity, and resilience in her newest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry), with each one of the 16 songs highlighting moments where Shakira was going through intense emotions and needed to self-express through music. “Stand up for yourself, and don’t take no for an answer,” she says in the exclusive interview. “It won’t be easy but persistence and determination is the number-one thing that allowed me to come as far as I’ve come.”

On the cover, Shakira shows her ultimate power dressing wardrobe, from strong, relaxed-fit jackets to contrasting embellished and sheer bodysuits paired with fine 18K white gold jewellery with diamonds. Below, we have created a carefully selected edit of the fashion Shakira selected alongside her fashion stylist, Nicolas Bru, for her Marie Claire UK cover.

