The Power Issue

From the latest looks to ramp-up your wardrobe to resilience tips from female trailblazers, we’re channelling this month’s cover star, Shakira, and reclaiming our power

Shakira, the icon, appears on the Marie Claire Power Issue Digital Cover wearing a Tom Ford bodysuit and Queelin jewellery
(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)
By Marie Claire
published

When the opportunity for a cover shoot and interview with global icon Shakira presented itself earlier this year after months of chasing, I was beyond excited. This is a woman whose music I fell in love with 20 years ago and have been inspired by ever since. Strong, hugely creative and unapologetically herself, she embodies everything we stand for at Marie Claire.

And she doesn’t disappoint. When I met Shakira I was pleasantly surprised by her emotional intelligence, honesty and humility. Having navigated a painful break-up in the glare of the global media, she was refreshingly frank about her inner turmoil and the challenges of rebuilding her life as a single mother. She spoke candidly about leaning into her vulnerability, processing the painful fallout of the past two years, and finally using the experience to propel her creativity. If you’ve been through a painful break-up, you’ll recognise so much in her words - and, of course, the lyrics featured in her new songs. See the stunning shoot featuring key power looks from Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, Max Mara and Ferragamo, and shop her favourite looks here.

Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find the latest statement fashion for spring, our beauty editor’s pick of the standout power fragrances of 2024, plus exclusive tips on boosting your resilience and embracing failure from three female powerhouses – Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria and Helen Mirren.

We also get the inside track from a nine-times marathon runner on how to build a power mindset, alongside a self-affirming, first-person read about the freedom that comes from breaking with expectation and choosing a child-free life.

Stay tuned all month for more empowering, feel-good features across marieclaire.co.uk and our social channels; and for daily doses of inspiration delivered to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter via this link.

Enjoy the issue!

Andrea Thompson

Shakira on why resilience is her superpower

(Image credit: Nicolas Gerardin)

Your ultimate power dressing hit list for 2024

The power perfumes of 2024 don't scream, they whisper—these 7 scents know how to command a room

Shop the cover: Get Shakira's glamorous cover look

Eva Longoria on failure: “It’s not me, it’s you”

The power of choosing to be childfree

I'm a 9x marathoner who's spent years working on her mental endurance—7 tips I wish I'd known sooner

Accompanying content contributors:

Sunil Makan, Shannon Lawlor, Lily Russo-Bah, Ally Head, Sofia Piza, Mischa Smith, Dionne Brighton, Caroline Magennis Rachel Bailey

Marie Claire

The leading destination for fashion, beauty, shopping and finger-on-the-pulse views on the latest issues. Marie Claire's travel content helps you delight in discovering new destinations around the globe, offering a unique – and sometimes unchartered – travel experience. From new hotel openings to the destinations tipped to take over our travel calendars, this iconic name has it covered.

