These are the current favourites to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of Love Island

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Whitmore announced her resignation from the show after three seasons

Love Island 2022 may have come to an end, but that certainly does not mean the drama does.

This week, Laura Whitmore announced her resignation from the show after three seasons at its helm, with fans and followers saddened by her decision to step down.

Whitmore replaced previous presenter Caroline Flack, who tragically took her own life in 2020.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed, some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects,” Whitmore stated as she announced her resignation.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The question on everyone’s lips now is unsurprisingly, who will replace Laura Whitmore as the host of Love Island going forwards.

Since the announcement, Love Island fans have been taking their bets on who will take over, and thanks to research from Paddy Power, there is now a shortlist of favourites.

Here are the favourites to replace Laura Whitmore on Love Island...

1. Maya Jama

Unsurprisingly, at the top of the list is the one and only, Maya Jama.

Even throughout Whitmore’s reign, Love Island fans were rooting for Jama to present the show. And following her appearances on Love Island Aftersun, the tweets came rolling in for Maya to take over. Now, she is considered one of the favourites.

2. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

We all saw this one coming – Ekin who? Ekin-Su. Even before Ekin won this year’s competition, fans were calling for her to host the show. But with a new TV programme with partner Davide in the works, will she have time?

3. Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins is reportedly another ex-islander in the running to take over as host. Maura was the bombshell of the 2019 series – amassing followers from far and wide, who are all calling for a Maura Higgins comeback. After all, as they pointed out, she does know the show inside out, and all the secrets.

4. Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson

While the odds are in their favour individually, we could see real life couple Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson take to the show’s helm together. With Zara being an ex-islander and Sam knowing reality TV from his time on Made in Chelsea, these two would make the perfect duo. The couple has been running hilarious commentary of the show anyway so this would be the next logical step.

5. Iain Stirling

The Love Island voice himself – the show wouldn’t be the same without him, but could he take over his wife’s role? The odds are 25/1 who so it’s possible.

Who else is in the running?

Also in the running, are Chris Hughes & Kem Cetinay as a double trouble duo, Emily Atack, Olivia Attwood and Amber Gill.

We will continue to update this story.

Bring on Love Island 2023.