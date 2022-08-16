Laura Whitmore has spoken out about the unfair criticism she has received compared to male counterparts

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s an important reminder of the double standards that women still face

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore has opened up about the scrutiny she faces as a woman in the entertainment industry.

Speaking on the Distractions Pieces podcast by Scroobius Pip, the presenter said that she is “very aware that not everyone gets talked about in the same way”.

She continued: “My male co-presenters — it was always talked about what I was wearing when I started working — no one’s talking about what they’re wearing. They’re not getting this.

“Meanwhile, the outside world will talk about how you look, what you’re wearing, who you’re dating, do you have a child, should you be doing this and all these things are talked about constantly.

“You have to remove yourself or you’ll just go crazy after a while. But I see my male counterparts not being talked about in the same way and that’s hard and unfair.”

Whitmore referenced her predecessor on the show, late TV presenter Caroline Flack, who tragically took her own life in February 2020. Flack had endured years of abuse online.

“I saw when Caroline worked on the show — what she got every year — and I never knew how she handled it. I always thought, ‘Jesus, she’s so strong.’ And people aren’t as strong as you think they are.”

Whitmore has previously used TikTok to highlight some of the criticism she’s received since taking the role on Love Island. Posting in June this year, she said: “Firstly, Iain [Stirling, Love Island narrator and Whitmore’s husband] has never had attention on the money he earns. Why don’t we like women earning money?”

She also responded to comments about her age: “I don’t plan to date the islanders! I’m the host. Age means experience and it’s a privilege.”

We clearly have a long way to go in the fight against misogyny, and it’s so important for women to keep highlighting the injustices they face. Laura Whitmore — we are right behind you.