Here’s what we know about Ekin-Su and Davide’s new TV show

"I'll be cooking for him, he'll be cooking for me"...

Love Island season 8 has well and truly come to an end, and we’re already missing the daily drama from the Majorcan villa.

In the weeks since, the Love Island finalists have returned to the UK, settling back into daily life and opening up about their experience in the Majorcan villa.

Two people that been particularly popular are the show’s champions, Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Thankfully for well, everyone, the couple has just announced that we will be seeing a lot more of them outside of the villa, as they sign up for their own show.

Yes, this is not a drill. Ekin and Davide are joining forces on a new TV venture, where according to reports, they will be cooking, fighting and flirting.

We legit cannot wait.

Opening up about the new show that is tipped for release in September, Davide explained on The Big Breakfast: “I can tell you this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, for one week in Italy and one week in Turkey. We are going to be on ITV2, and it’s going to be like our own programme.”

Presenter AJ Odudu replied: “You’re going on a trip and we get to come with you?”, to which Ekin-Su announced: “Yes! It’ll be all real, you know, fighting and I’ll be cooking for him, he’ll be cooking for me. It’ll be like two cultures meeting.”

This exciting news comes as the couple have announced to be moving in together.

“So, basically, we’ve decided that we are moving in together, it’s confirmed,” Ekin-Su announced on Lorraine. “It’s official and we are thinking to move at the end of September, possibly to Essex, which is where I’m from.”

She continued: “Davide’s not been to Essex and I feel like it’s so nice because it’s near London, it’s easy to travel to, a bit of countryside, but then also a bit of that edginess to it as well. But I’m very, very excited for that.”

