An A-list actor has confirmed that he was originally signed on to star in The White Lotus season three

The White Lotus season three is already the show of 2025. And with the highly-anticipated season finale just days away, viral fan theories around the HBO show, set in Koh Samui, Thailand, are dominating the internet.

Yes, from the trending filming locations and behind-the-scenes drama, to the IRL White Lotus couple and A-list cast, Mike White's third instalment is all anyone can talk about, with new details dropping by the day.

It was the casting itself that made headlines this week, as it was revealed that multiple changes were made last minute, with several major roles recast.

And in a surprising twist, A-list actor Woody Harrelson confirmed that he very almost starred in the show, considered for Walton Goggins' role, Rick Hatchett, and eventually cast as his friend Frank.

However, Harrelson was later forced to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts, with the role ultimately going to Sam Rockwell.

"I was set to do White Lotus and very excited," Harrelson stated after news resurfaced. "Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision."

"He was set to do the show and they moved the date," Harrelson's representatives confirmed. "And because they moved the date, he was no longer available so they recast. That part was the Sam part."

Harrelson has been quick to praise Rockwell's interpretation of the role, stating: "Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn’t have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it."

"He was a last minute," Rockwell's partner and fellow White Lotus star Leslie Bibb recalled to CNN of the recasting. "That came in last minute, like maybe two weeks before they were going to film it.”

And according to producers, the actor "passed at first" over fears that there wasn't "enough time to prep and get into the headspace of this character".

"To be honest, I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to pull this off," Rockwell explained to The Hollywood Reporter, adding that his iconic monologue scene "was a lot".

However, producers were certain that he was right for the role, with David Bernad telling the outlet: "We just didn’t let him pass."

The White Lotus season three finale is set to air on Sky and streaming service NOW on Monday 7 April.