The Mean Girls musical is officially coming to London next year

It's October 3rd, which means one thing: it's Mean Girls day.

The iconic noughties film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert forever changed how we think about everything from Brutus and Caesar, to army pants and flip flops.

Following on from its cinema success in 2004, Mean Girls the musical was born thirteen years later at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C before landing a spot on Broadway in 2018. It has since gone on tours across the US with a film adaptation of the musical set for release next year.

And to celebrate the film's 20th birthday (you're not alone if the realisation that it is two decades old just felt like a gut punch), the Mean Girls musical is heading to the UK - and more specifically, London.

From June 2024, fans of the film will be able to enjoy the popular musical adaptation at the West End's Savoy Theatre.

The creative team behind the musical - think Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon) - are bringing Mean Girls the musical across the pond, and Brits are ready.

The official announcement reads: "Meet The Plastics –Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage.

"When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

"Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be fetch – and YES London, we’re making it happen!"

Tickets will go on sale from Wednesday 1st November 2023 (ahem, get your pink polo ready), and you can sign up for presale access via this link.

See you in the queue.