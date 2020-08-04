A Mean Girls afternoon tea is happening and it sounds so fetch

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re planning an afternoon tea, you may have visited the Mary Poppins spectacular at Aqua Shard last year.

But if you are looking for a fetch fiasco, a Mean Girls afternoon tea is coming to London – and it sounds like a perfectly pink delight. So if you’re looking for a very Instagrammable spot of lunch, this one is for you.

The spread includes delicious desserts, sandwiches (of course) and lots of themed goodies, including your very own Burn Book.

The event is hosted by DUO London, and guests will be able to tuck into ‘You can’t sit with us’ cake made of vanilla and strawberry, a ‘full of secrets’ meringue lollipop with raspberry and some ‘so fetch’ macarons. Oh, and there’s a Burn Book cookie, too. The dream.

On top of that, there are candy floss cocktails and a number of sandwiches to choose from, including salmon, chicken mayo and egg and sweetcorn, and there are also options for vegetarians and vegans boasting red pepper courgettes, aubergines and pesto crème fraîche.

The site reads: ‘This fabulous afternoon tea consists of a birdcage of picture-worthy desserts with your favourite Mean Girls quotes and a selection of tasty sandwiches.

‘Featuring all sorts of fun inspired by everyone’s favourite plastics! If you’ve had a pretty awful week, you’ll be able to vent all your frustrations in a specially made Burn Book.

‘Play over your Mean Girls-themed movie moments and devour all sorts of flowers and teddy bears to put a smile on your face!’

Tickets to this unmissable afternoon start at £39 and can be booked via Fever Up.

You can make your way there on Wednesdays (obviously) from 5pm – 7pm, Saturdays from 5.30pm – 7.30pm and Sundays from 4pm – 6pm.

Get in loser, we’re going for afternoon tea.