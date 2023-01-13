Amanda Seyfried's strange excuse for her Golden Globes absence is breaking the Internet

This week saw the 80th annual Golden Globes, hosted this year by Jerrod Carmichael and held at the Beverly Hilton.

The ceremony saw A-listers flock to the red carpet from far and wide to celebrate the best in TV and film as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Banshees of Inisherin emerged the most victorious, with the film taking home three major gongs of the night - Best Comedy or Musical Film, Best Screenplay and Best Comedy Actor. And Jennifer Coolidge was not far behind, taking home the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series gong for her role in The White Lotus, a show that also won in the Best Limited Series category.

One of the standout moments of the night however revolved around a different Golden Globe winner, Amanda Seyfried.

The 37-year-old actress took home the Best Actress in a Limited Series gong for her role of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout. But despite bagging one of the biggest Golden Globes of the night, Seyfried was strangely absent.

Even stranger still was her excuse, with presenters Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser explaining to the audience that the actress could not accept her Golden Globe in person because “she’s deep in the process of creating a new musical.”

Unsurprisingly, this phrase sent Twitter into meltdown, hailed iconic and prompting theories around a 'Mamma Mia 3' and a 'Mean Girls: The Musical'.

"Amanda Seyfried can't be here tonight because she is "deep in the process of creating a new musical this week" DO GO ON??", tweeted one user. Another wrote: "'Amanda Seyfried is deep in the process of creating a new musical and could not be here' is an oddly specific and ominous excuse for skipping the Golden Globes.'

Another posted: "Amanda Seyfreid is 'deep in the process of creating a new musical this week' is an iconic excuse. Must use it!"

Seyfried weighed in after the Globes, posting a video to her social media accounts to acknowledge the award and confirm the news of her new musical.

“Oh boy, I missed a big night out there,” she announced in an Instagram video, crediting the team behind The Dropout, who she says "are the reason that I got this award".

“It is a true honour to have been a part of [the Golden Globes]," she continued. "And I had to miss it because I am working on something that is magic, and it’s a musical, so I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done."

“It’s a lot of work," she added. "It’s more fun. And it’s been a great night.”

We will continue to update this story.