Lindsay Lohan has announced that she's pregnant with her first child

Lindsay Lohan (opens in new tab) has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas.

The 36 year old actor (opens in new tab) currently lives in Dubai but often travels to the US for work commitments, and the couple tied the knot in April 2022 but did not announce the news until July last year.

Sharing the happy news with her Instagram followers, Lindsay posted a photograph of a white baby grow with the words 'Coming Soon' emblazoned on the front.

She captioned the photo: "We are blessed and excited!"

Talking to DailyMail.com (opens in new tab) about the news, Lindsay said: "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!

"We are beyond happy for this blessing in our lives and we cannot wait to become parents."

Fans and celebrities rushed to send their love to the couple, with actress Elizabeth Gillies writing: "Congratulations!!!!"

American filmmaker Nancy Meyers added: "Lindsay!!!!!! I’m so excited for you!"

TV host and Queer Eye's interiors expert Bobby Berk commented: "Awwww. Congrats you two!!!"

It is unclear when Lindsay and Bader are due to welcome their little one or if they have found out whether they're expecting a baby boy or girl as they have decided to keep the details under wraps for now.

The Meal Girls star has spoken about her desire to start family, telling Vanity Fair in 2016 that she wanted to spend the next decade 'making more films, writing my book, starting my charity, working with children a lot.'

She added: "Maybe having some of my own soon – after I get some movies done first."

Lindsay also spoke about the possibility of adoption in July 2018, saying: "I’ve always said that I would love to have two or maybe four kids, but I have no plans to start my own family yet.

"I am more likely to adopt a child first."

Huge congratulations to Lindsay and Bader!