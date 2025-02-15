Elle Woods has officially been cast in the new Legally Blonde TV series

A Legally Blonde TV show is officially on its way, with news around Elle, the prequel TV series dominating the headlines.

"Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl," Reese Witherspoon posted last year. "And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo... I’M SO EXCITED!"

Reese Witherspoon, our original Elle Woods, will be executively producing the series with her production company, Hello Sunshine. And joining her at the helm will be Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the iconic partnership behind The OC and Gossip Girl.

However, it was Legally Blonde's casting that made headlines this week, as Witherspoon confirmed the news that they had officially hired their Elle Woods.

And in an additional surprise, Witherspoon even filmed the moment she broke the news to Elle Woods 2.0, Lexi Minetree, sharing the sweet video on Instagram.

"Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods!," she captioned the emotional video. "After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree."

Minetree also shared the video, releasing a sweet statement to her social media, following the news of her casting. And unsurprisingly, she paid particular tribute to Witherspoon.

"Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU to @reesewitherspoon for handing me down Elle Woods," she wrote. "I already love her so so much, I promise she’s in good hands. P.S. thank you for showing me how amazing I am going to look in the future, soooo looking forward to that:)."

And going on to thank her hairdresser for making her blonde, she joked, "I owe you big time!!", before adding: "Don’t worry Amazon, I won’t be changing from blonde ANYTIME soon!"

"LEXI ! You are so talented !," Witherspoon commented on her social media post. "I am so excited to share this role of a lifetime with YOU."

Elle will be coming to Amazon Prime Video later this year.

We will continue to update this story.