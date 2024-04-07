It may have been 25 years since Legally Blonde first graced our screens, but for millennials especially, we’re not over it. In fact, we’re still deeply invested.

And with the 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde: Red, White and Blonde, leaving a lot up in the air, fans have been calling for a third instalment.

A Legally Blonde 3 has been in the works for years, with the highly-anticipated film (announced back in 2018) co-written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

“[It’s] going a little more slowly than we like,” Kaling said of the ongoing project back in 2022. “Just because we really want it to be good. I think of it like Reese’s Avengers. Elle Woods is like her Captain America, and so you don’t want to be the person that messes up that story.”

But while an ETA for the Legally Blonde 3 film still seems a long way off, there is reason to rejoice, with a brand new Legally Blonde project announced just this month.

Yes, this is not a drill.

A Legally Blonde TV series is officially in the works, with Variety confirming that the show will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. And in a popular update, Reese Witherspoon is executively producing the series herself with her production company, Hello Sunshine.

Plus, if it wasn’t enough of a millennial dream already, also coming onboard as executive producers and writers are Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the partnership behind The OC and Gossip Girl.

Little is known so far about plot or casting, but there are already theories (or should we say hopes) that Reese will star in the series, returning to play Elle Woods.

The Academy Award winner has not commented on the theories, but she has said in the past that she would be interested in revisiting Elle Woods in her forties.

“I want to discover what age means to that character,” she has previously explained of Elle Woods in a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Aging, contemporary ideas, how things have evolved - or not evolved.”

Only time will tell how this project evolves but if Reese Witherspoon is in, then so are we.

We will continue to update this story.