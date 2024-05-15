Reese Witherspoon just made a Legally Blonde prequel announcement - and it's everything
What, like it's hard to get everyone on board?
Legally Blonde fans have been calling for Elle Woods' return for years. Last year, Jennifer Coolidge said she would love to be a part of another Legally Blonde instalment, and in April this year it was finally confirmed that a TV series was in the works.
The popular noughties movie, which premiered in 2001 and was followed up with a sequel in 2003, has been the subject of many a comeback rumour for two decades now - and Reese Witherspoon is officially digging out her Barbie-pink heels.
Sharing a video of herself dressing up as the iconic Harvard law graduate, Reese wrote on Instagram: "Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo... I’M SO EXCITED!"
In the clip, Reese can be seen buttoning up her pink tweed jacket, sharing a snippet of a 'top secret script' and reenacting the iconic bend and snap on stage at an Amazon presentation.
Elle, the prequel TV series, will reportedly follow a teenage Woods as she navigates the world long before her break-up with Warren and stint at Harvard. While Reese isn't reprising the role, she is taking on the title of Executive Producer. Other notable names include Laura Kittrell (known for High School, Insecure) as showrunner, with Amazon MGM Studios head of Television Vernon Sanders stating (via Deadline): "One of the most quotable, iconic, and beloved characters that is ingrained in the fabric of Hollywood history has to be Elle Woods, and we are honoured to bring her origin story to our global Prime Video customers. Reese and Hello Sunshine’s vision for this series, coupled with Laura Kittrell’s winning voice, made this show completely undeniable."
Fans are clearly excited by the announcement, with Reese's followers on Instagram sharing their excitement in the comments of the Instagram post. Some have even called for her daughter Ava to take on the iconic role, with one person writing: "If Ava doesn’t play young Elle, I’m rioting!"
Given their incredible likeness, Ava would make a perfect fit - and what an acting debut that would be.
Watch this space...
