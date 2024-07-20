New Emily in Paris photographs have landed and they are going viral

Emily in Paris season four is just weeks away, with the highly-anticipated next instalment set to drop next month. And from potential plot lines and surprising filming locations to the delayed release date and returning characters, the Netflix show is all anyone can talk about.

Yes, EIP viewers are already counting down the days to find out what Emily is up to this season - whether she and Gabriel will finally get together, if she will reunite with Alfie ( Lucien Laviscount is officially back for season four), and whether Mindy and Benoît will actually be heading to Eurovision.

There's a lot to unpick, and with the season three finale leaving a lot in the air, season four could take us in any direction.

This week, Lily Collins (Emily Cooper herself) shared a season four teaser, releasing some never-before-seen photographs of the season ahead, and unsurprisingly they are going viral.

"Stop scrolling!! New Emily in Paris pics just dropped," Collins posted to Instagram this week, captioning the carousel of season four photographs. "Less than a month until season four premieres on Netflix."

"This season does not disappoint," Collins has said previously of the upcoming fourth instalment. "And I can't wait to show you all what Emily's been up to, where she travels, and of course, what she wears. Mark your calendars and get ready for another wild ride..."

Lucas Bravo, the actor behind the role of Gabriel, has also opened up about the fourth instalment, teasing that it could be a big season for Emily and Gabriel.

"This season is all about maturity," Bravo has explained of season four as a whole, later adding that he's "never been so close to Lily [Collins] before in terms of what [they] brought to Gabriel and Emily.

"We really wanted to take it to the next level, not in terms of passion but in terms of maturity and the connection between them," he continued. "There's a lot of problems that weren't addressed for three seasons which we're confronting now."

Emily in Paris season four is coming to Netflix in two parts, the first on August 15th and the second on September 12th.

We will continue to update this story.