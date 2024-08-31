Lily Collins has just dropped the official Emily in Paris bloopers and they are hilarious

Emily in Paris is officially back, with the Netflix show front and centre in 2024. And with the second instalment of season two set for release in a matter of weeks, it's time to dust off our Patricia Field approved berets.

Yes, the Netflix show is all we can talk about, with every EIP detail from the Gabriel-Emily-Alfie love triangle to the brand new characters coming onboard this season going viral.

This is particularly true of the major twist this season, with the next instalment featuring a surprise location change as Emily Cooper journeys to Rome. And according to the recent trailer, she's trading in macarons and berets for cannolis and mopeds. Not to mention, swapping out French chef boyfriend Gabriel for a new Italian beau, Marcello.

"All roads lead to Rome," Collins posted to Instagram. "The trailer for @emilyinparis season four, part two is officially here! Buckle up for a new city, new winter fashion, and new additions to Emily's ever-evolving love triangle. Finally, our girl gets to switch her vacation mode on. For a bit…"

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) A photo posted by on

And while we await the next instalment, Lily Collins treated Emily in Paris fans to an additional surprise video - the official Emily in Paris blooper reel, and it certainly doesn't disappoint.

"Who doesn't love a blooper reel?," Collins posted to Instagram on Friday. "Our gift to you until part two drops. Two more weeks!!"

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) A photo posted by on

"This season does not disappoint," Collins has previously said of the upcoming instalment. "And I can't wait to show you all what Emily's been up to, where she travels, and of course, what she wears. Mark your calendars and get ready for another wild ride..."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emily in Paris season four part one is available to watch now on Netflix, and part two is set to land on the streaming platform on September 12th.

We will continue to update this story.