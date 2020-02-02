BAFTA Film Winners 2020: Here’s who won big this year

Did your favourite make the cut?
The British Academy Film Awards are over for another year, and it was a big night for 1917, which picked up seven awards on the night.
The evening was an eventful one, with Brad Pitt cracking a savage joke about Prince Harry in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (as well as cracking a Brexit joke. Ouch.)
Meanwhile Rebel Wilson called out the lack of women nominated for Best Director, pulling no punches as she read the list of all-male nominees.
Without further ado, keep reading for the full list of this year’s BAFTA winners.
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER
Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Eggerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – WINNER
Best Film
1917 – WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding British Film
1917 – WINNER
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Bait – WINNER
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo
Film Not in the English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite – WINNER
Portrait of a Lady On Fire
Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama – WINNER
The Great Hack
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus – WINNER
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Best Director
1917 – WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Original Screenplay
Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker – WINNER
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Casting
Joker – WINNER
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
Cinematography
1917 – WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66 – WINNER
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Production Design
1917 – WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women – WINNER
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Make-up and Hair
1917
Bombshell – WINNER
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
Sound
1917 – WINNER
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Special Visual Effects
1917 – WINNER
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
British Short Animation
Granddad Was a Romantic – WINNER
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
British Short Film
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER
The Trap
EE Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Jack Lowden
Michael Ward – WINNER
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Andy Serkis
BAFTA Fellowship
Kathleen Kennedy