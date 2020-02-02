BAFTA Film Winners 2020: Here’s who won big this year

Did your favourite make the cut?

The British Academy Film Awards are over for another year, and it was a big night for 1917, which picked up seven awards on the night.

The evening was an eventful one, with Brad Pitt cracking a savage joke about Prince Harry in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (as well as cracking a Brexit joke. Ouch.)

Meanwhile Rebel Wilson called out the lack of women nominated for Best Director, pulling no punches as she read the list of all-male nominees.

Without further ado, keep reading for the full list of this year’s BAFTA winners.

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER



Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Eggerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER



Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER



Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – WINNER

Best Film

1917 – WINNER



The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917 – WINNER



Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Bait – WINNER



For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Retablo

Film Not in the English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite – WINNER



Portrait of a Lady On Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama – WINNER

The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus – WINNER

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Best Director

1917 – WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Original Screenplay

Booksmart

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit – WINNER



Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker – WINNER

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Casting

Joker – WINNER

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

Cinematography

1917 – WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

Editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66 – WINNER



Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Production Design

1917 – WINNER



The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women – WINNER



Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Make-up and Hair

1917

Bombshell – WINNER

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Sound

1917 – WINNER



Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special Visual Effects

1917 – WINNER

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

British Short Animation

Granddad Was a Romantic – WINNER

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

British Short Film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER

The Trap

EE Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Lowden

Michael Ward – WINNER

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

Andy Serkis

BAFTA Fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy