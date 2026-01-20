British portrait and documentary photographer Amelia Troubridge is bringing her latest exhibition, LAND CAMP, to London this week. The series, which documents the ongoing lobby for climate protections in the Amazon, features the women who are at the forefront of the fight.

Troubridge travelled to Brasília in April 2025 to photograph the 21st Free Land Camp, a gathering of 8,000 Indigenous leaders organised by the Articulation of Indigenous peoples of Brazil (APIB). The four day event was developed to unite Indigenous voices through seminars, debates and music to harness the power of community and call for the preservation of their territories, land rights, sovereignty and climate security.

As part of this powerful series, Troubridge worked with The National Articulation of Indigenous Women Warriors of Ancestry to capture the women bringing together their knowledge, traditions and struggles to mobilise and guarantee the rights and lives of Indigenous peoples and address the climate crisis.

(Image credit: Amelia Troubridge)

Speaking to Marie Claire UK, Troubridge explained what the project means to her. She said: "I was inspired by the work these women have been doing in recent years. There was a lot of identification. Nature is a constant source of inspiration to me; it keeps us grounded. These women have become the voice of the forest, and they also love their culture: making art, music and clothes as a way to tell their story."

And as for what she's hoping to achieve? "For as many people to see the work as possible. My job is to create work, and tell stories about people and the world we live in. I’m the messenger. I was drawn to this story, and am just grateful I get to share it with others. Working as a photographer has always been an act of hope - like a magic ingredient. This was a hope story for me."

LAND CAMP goes on show to the public from Thursday 22nd - Sunday 25th January 2026 at General Assembly Art Gallery, Mayfair, in association with Olwyn Foundation for Women and Girls. Prints of LAND CAMP are also available to purchase, and a percentage of sale proceeds will go to the Olwyn Foundation.