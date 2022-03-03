Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The singer's retort has already been turned into dozens of memes.

When you’re Rihanna, there’s not much you can do wrong, running fashionably late for the Dior show, is one of those things.

The 34 year old singer made a spectacular entrance to Dior’s Paris fashion week show on Tuesday, exposing her growing baby bump in a lace, baby doll dress and vintage Dior trench coat.

In a video that has since gone viral, Rihanna is seen entering the venue, while a bystander is heard repeatedly shouting “you’re late”, to which the icon merely gives a cursory side-eye and replies with the iconic two words: “no s**t”.

As expected Twitter and TikTok have exploded with memes and witty retorts praising the singer and her zero f***s attitude, with a quote from Julie Andrew’s character in the 2001 film The Princess Diaries doing the rounds: “A queen is never late, everyone else is simply early.”

Some Twitter users have already turned the interaction into a meme. One person shared the video with the caption: “Me clocking into work 15 minutes late because of Starbucks.”

One user commented: “She can do whatever she want shes a Billionaire she probably came from like 3 countries before she got there.”

“She ain’t late. The show don’t start till she’s there”, said another.

Rihanna’s slinky look is the latest in a series of flamboyant fashion week outfits. A day earlier, the Fenty mogul appeared at the Off-White show alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wearing a peach leather minidress with matching sandals and a shearling coat, fresh from the Glenn Martens’s AW 2022 Diesel runway.

Rihanna has been vocal about her refusal to hide her body in maternity smocks and instead embrace the inherent sensuality of the pregnant form.

Speaking with Enetertainment about last month the Umbrella singer said she wanted to use her pregnancy to defy social conventions around female bodies.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” she continued, “It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Rihanna and Rocky revealed they were expecting their first child together with a photo shoot while taking a walk out in New York City during the weekend of Jan. 30-31.