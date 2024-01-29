Here's what we know about this year's Grammy award nominations

Awards season is here, and from the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards to the upcoming BRIT awards, there are non-stop celebrations across the film, TV and music industries.

It was the Grammy Awards that made headlines this week, with the 66th annual awards set to take place on Sunday, honouring the "best recordings, compositions and artists".

SZA topped the nominations, taking home nine Grammy nods, while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea, and Victoria Monét each received seven nominations.

From Taylor Swift, to Barbie, here are this year's Grammy nominations...

Record of the Year

Worship, Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

On My Mama, Victoria Monét

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Kill Bill, SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

The Record, Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOS, SZA

Song of the Year

A&W, Lana Del Rey

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Butterfly, Jon Batiste

Dance The Night, Dua Lipa

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill, SZA

Vampire, Oliva Rodrigo

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

(Subtract), Ed Sheeran

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording

Baby Don't Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray

Miracle, Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding

Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue

One in a Million, Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

Rush, Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3, Fred again..

Kx5, Kx5

Quest for Fire, Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman..., Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

The Record, Boygenius

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out, Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You, Coco Jones

Special Occasion, Emily King

Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Sittin' on Top of the World, Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

Attention, Doja Cat

Spin Bout U, Drake and 21 Savage

All My Life, Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

Low, SZA

Best Rap Song

Attention, Doja Cat

Barbie World, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua

Just Wanna Rock, Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex, Drake and 21 Savage

Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love in Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue

Live at the Piano, Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin' in the Rain, Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell

You're the One, Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner, Allison Russell

Best Música Mexicana Album

Bordado a Mano, Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez, Lila Downs

Motherflower, Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes, Lupita Infante

Génesis, Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

Amapiano, Asake and Olamide

City Boys, Burna Boy

Unavailable, Davido ft. Musa Keys

Rush, Ayra Starr

Water, Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Barbie, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

