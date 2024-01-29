Here's what we know about this year's Grammy award nominations
Awards season is here, and from the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards to the upcoming BRIT awards, there are non-stop celebrations across the film, TV and music industries.
It was the Grammy Awards that made headlines this week, with the 66th annual awards set to take place on Sunday, honouring the "best recordings, compositions and artists".
SZA topped the nominations, taking home nine Grammy nods, while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea, and Victoria Monét each received seven nominations.
From Taylor Swift, to Barbie, here are this year's Grammy nominations...
Record of the Year
Worship, Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
On My Mama, Victoria Monét
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Kill Bill, SZA
Album of the Year
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
The Record, Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOS, SZA
Song of the Year
A&W, Lana Del Rey
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Butterfly, Jon Batiste
Dance The Night, Dua Lipa
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill, SZA
Vampire, Oliva Rodrigo
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)
Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
(Subtract), Ed Sheeran
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Dance Recording
Baby Don't Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray
Miracle, Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue
One in a Million, Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
Rush, Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3, Fred again..
Kx5, Kx5
Quest for Fire, Skrillex
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman..., Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car, Arctic Monkeys
The Record, Boygenius
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island, Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out, Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You, Coco Jones
Special Occasion, Emily King
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Sittin' on Top of the World, Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
Attention, Doja Cat
Spin Bout U, Drake and 21 Savage
All My Life, Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
Low, SZA
Best Rap Song
Attention, Doja Cat
Barbie World, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua
Just Wanna Rock, Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Flex, Drake and 21 Savage
Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love in Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue
Live at the Piano, Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin' in the Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell
You're the One, Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner, Allison Russell
Best Música Mexicana Album
Bordado a Mano, Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez, Lila Downs
Motherflower, Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes, Lupita Infante
Génesis, Peso Pluma
Best African Music Performance
Amapiano, Asake and Olamide
City Boys, Burna Boy
Unavailable, Davido ft. Musa Keys
Rush, Ayra Starr
Water, Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Barbie, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
We will continue to update this story.
