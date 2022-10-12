Love Island just announced its brand new host

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

All the rumours are true

Since Laura Whitmore announced her resignation from Love Island earlier this year, everyone has been taking a guess as to who will replace her. Back in August, the favourites were Maya Jama, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Maura Higgins, with Jama named the frontrunner.

Today, Love Island confirmed the rumours and broke the news that the one and only Jama would officially be taking over at the ITV2 show’s helm – and to say that the nation is excited would be an understatement. People have been calling for Jama to play more of a role in show since her popular Aftersun appearance this summer.

“Okay, the rumours are true 😉 Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host @mayajama! 💘”, Love Island announced in a statement today.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjnFtGqJQlX/

Maya Jama herself then released a statement, announcing: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

Video you may like:

Jama, 28, seems just as excited as us by the news, taking to Instagram to post: “RUMOUR CONFIMRED LOLOL. See you on the Island my honeysssss”.

“Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy,” explained ITV’S Paul Mortimer in a statement. “In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.”