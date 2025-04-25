Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: TV presenter AJ Odudu is carving out her own lane, one show-stopping look at a time

Currently presenting the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother, AJ Odudu is fast becoming one of the UK’s most recognised faces on television. The 37-year-old Blackburn native is known for her infectious energy and signature northern charm, but it’s her bold, unapologetic approach to style that has us taking note.

Whether on-screen or a red carpet, AJ dresses with intent. Her wardrobe is vibrant and playful — the kind that refuses to blend in. While many presenters opt for ‘safer’ outfits on television, AJ embraces high fashion often choosing dramatic silhouettes, sharp tailoring, and heavily embellished evening looks.

Working alongside her stylist Thomas George Wulbern, AJ’s looks are the result of meticulous curation — blending emerging British designers with powerhouse names like Dolce & Gabbana. She’s a proud champion of new talent, frequently spotlighting custom pieces from rising creatives like Chet Lo and Agro Studio, whose sculptural knits and experimental textures align perfectly with her taste for the unexpected.

In December 2024, AJ attended The British Fashion Awards — presenting an award alongside fashion stalwart Edward Enniful, and frequently makes appearances across London Fashion Week in support of her favourite designers. Her red carpet presence is anything but predictable: one moment she’s serving Hollywood glamour, the next she’s in latex or head-to-toe neon — that only she could pull off.

AJ's style isn’t just about clothes — it’s about confidence, having fun, and a deep appreciation for the artistry behind fashion, carving out her own lane, one show-stopping look at a time.

Marie Claire's Fashion Director met up with AJ in between her busy filming schedule to get an exclusive look into her wardrobe, to talk through some of her most iconic TV looks and her most cherished milestone buys.

Watch the Celebrity Big Brother Final tonight on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm.

