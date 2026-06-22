A Day in the Life of Cece Fein-Hughes, the Jewellery Designer Loved by Celebrities

Cece Fein-Hughes has quickly become one of the most exciting names in fine jewellery. The British designer has earned a place on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, built a loyal celebrity following—including names such as Taylor Swift and Margot Robbie—and become known for her whimsical, storytelling-led approach to design. Every piece from Cece Jewellery is handcrafted in London using recycled gold and ethically sourced gemstones, but it’s the personal touches woven throughout her collections that make her work so special. Her latest collection, Once Upon a Time, explores themes of love, lust and longing through a modern fairytale lens. Here, Cece gives us a glimpse into the creative world behind the brand, sharing the daily rituals, inspirations and moments that shape her work.

Bespoke design for Taylor Swift (Image credit: Cece Jewellery)

What is one thing you can’t start your morning without?

A coffee. Always!

How do you choose what to wear in the mornings? What’s your go-to work outfit and why?

Anything by Simone Rocha. I live in her tops and cardigans for everyday work, and her dresses if I’m going out for something special. Her pieces feel romantic but strong at the same time, which I love.

What are your in-office/studio essentials?

Candles and sweet treats. Our offices are in Notting Hill, so I’m constantly picking up cookies or something sweet from Crème or Choux. I’m completely obsessed with their cookies.

What is your favourite post-work, pre-bed ritual?

A cup of tea and some romantasy before bed. I was completely obsessed with Fourth Wing last year, it definitely kept me very entertained.

Where do you find inspiration for your designs? What’s your design process for a new collection?

Inspiration can come from anywhere, it really depends on which period of art or story has captured my imagination at the time. Our Once Upon A Time collection, for example, emerges from the pages of the world’s most enduring love stories, tales whispered through folklore, poetry, and the dreamscapes of childhood.

I love creating designs that feel like stepping into another realm, where romance becomes myth and each piece holds a spellbinding narrative of its own. Recently I’ve been immersed in fantasy, historic love stories and fairytales, letting my imagination wander and translating that playfulness into jewellery.

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(Image credit: Cece Jewellery)

What gave you the idea for your brand in the first place?

I was doing a jewellery making course and visited the V&A, where I saw a 17th-century ring with enamel flowers. It completely stopped me in my tracks. I realised no one was really making pieces like this anymore. Champlevé enamel is an incredibly complex craft and was actually on the dying arts list, with very few people trained in it.

I also discovered I loved creating miniature designs. Today I work with some of the most talented enamellers in the world to bring my tiny paintings to life on solid 18ct gold.

What is your favourite thing about your job?

Working with beautiful jewellery every day and helping bring people’s dreams to life. Around 60% of our business is bespoke, so we hear incredibly personal stories, proposals, love stories, commemorating someone special, the birth of a child. Being part of those moments, even in a small way, is very special.

Can you tell me about the biggest highlight or “pinch-me” moment since founding the brand?

There have been so many lovely moments, working on engagement rings, being included in Forbes 30 Under 30, and creating pieces for incredible clients like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for their anniversary recently, others like Gigi Hadid for Taylor Swift, and Margot Robbie for Jacob Elordi and herself.

Biggest career achievement to date?

Seeing how far we’ve been able to push the craftsmanship. Champlevé enamel is such a rare art form, and I love when clients come to us wanting to explore something technically challenging. Those projects are always the most rewarding. We’ve recently completed an extraordinary solid 18ct gold cuff which really pushed what’s possible.

Bespoke designs for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Image credit: Cece Jewellery)

Biggest lesson you’ve learned in business?

Surround yourself with trusted advisors who genuinely understand business and can guide you through big decisions. I’ve been incredibly lucky to work closely with my parents, who have been pivotal in helping me navigate many of those moments.

How has your business evolved over the years?

It started with just me and two employees working out of a space at my parents’ home. Today we’re a team of sixteen with an office in Notting Hill, which still feels quite magical when I think back to where we began. We are also creating much larger pieces, which provide a fabulous canvas to showcase the artwork.

What are you currently working on?

We’re launching our "Once Upon A Time" collection in May. It's very magical and fairytale-inspired, with pearl chokers and beautiful charms in our ready-to-wear pieces. Alongside that, we’re always working on incredible bespoke commissions. One of them currently includes a portrait, which will be our first ever, it’s pretty extraordinary.

Could you share any future plans or big projects coming up?

We have a few exciting projects coming up but at the moment they are all top secret! What I can share is that we’re introducing authentication certificates for our pieces, highlighting their craftsmanship and importance as modern heirlooms that can be passed down through generations. It’s a significant step for us as a business, and one that reflects how seriously our pieces are being recognised as works of art.