J.K. Rowling will be releasing a free new children’s book online

Harry Potter fans have been kept busy during lockdown, with many magical activities available to those who want to jump into the wizarding world. There’s a virtual Harry Potter escape room, a 3,000 piece Harry Potter puzzle and a number of celebrities narrating the books online.

J.K Rowling has also launched a new Harry Potter project, a platform featuring fun articles, quizzes and puzzles, and given fans a glimpse of her epic library.

And there’s even more good news for those who love the author. She’ll be releasing a brand new children’s book online for anyone who needs a bit more entertainment during the lockdown.

The Ickabog will be free to access and J.K. was set to publish it after the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. However, things understandably got pretty busy for her as she wrote the remaining books in the series.

Now she’s ready to share the book with us all and will be releasing the fairytale chapter by chapter so that they can be read to children over a period of time. Luckily, there will be two or three chapters released weekly up until 10th July so it should be enough to keep us all busy for a good few weeks.

According to Twitter, J.K. hopes that it will keep little ones entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can access The Ickabog here, and there’s no need to register beforehand.

So if you’ve re-read the Harry Potter books during the lockdown and fancy trying something new, this is for you.

It might be a children’s book, but we’ll definitely be giving it a go.

Happy reading!