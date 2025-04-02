The Women's Prize for Fiction shines a light on personal freedom and the search for human connection

Good storytelling transcends generations, cultures, and experiences; this year’s authors shortlisted in The Women's Prize for Fiction prove that without question. Historically, women’s voices have often been marginalised—something The Women's Prize has always aimed to combat—but as more (though not enough) women take centre stage in the literary, cinematic, and art worlds, our narratives continue to break boundaries, challenge norms, and inspire change.

In this landmark year, the 2025 selection features multi-generational perspectives and a strong showing of debuts, with four of the six books written by new authors.

Kit de Waal, Chair of Judges added: "Now that we arrive at the announcement of our shortlist, what seems absolutely apparent to me is how perfectly each of these six novels exemplify the original tenets of the Prize: originality, accessibility and sheer brilliance. Our selection celebrates rich, multi-layered narratives that will surprise."

Writers like Miranda July and debut author Sanam Mahloudji—both on this year's shortlist—not only reflect diverse experiences, but through their writing, they give us the tools for empowerment. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, The Women’s Prize continues to not only offer a space for women to reclaim their stories, it gives writers and readers alike inspiration to shape the future.

The stories in this year’s shortlist are rich with emotion, strength, vulnerability, and wisdom, offering a window into the complexities of the female experience. Pour yourself a coffee and let's dive into this year's six shortlist winners.

The Women's Prize for Fiction Shortlist

Good Girl: Longlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction 2025 £14.19 at Amazon Aber delves into the complexities of identity, cultural expectations, and the struggle to reconcile one's personal truths with societal norms. Through lyrical and evocative language, she explores themes of belonging, love, and the search for self in a world often defined by rigid roles. "Good Girl by Aria Aber explores the complexities of a dual-cultural identity, for a teenager born in Germany ashamed of and hiding her Afghan heritage," reads the official statement from the judges.

All Fours £9.19 at Amazon All Fours is a captivating and quirky exploration of human connection, intimacy, and the awkwardness that often accompanies it. The multi-disciplined author, director, and actress brings her signature blend of dark humour and emotional depth to an assemblage of characters who are at once eccentric and relatable. "All Fours by Miranda July is an irreverent, funny novel which questions the restrictions of marriage, motherhood and sexuality in relation to artistic autonomy. Its narrator, grappling with midlife, immerses herself in a temporary reinvention on a thwarted road trip."

whsmith The Persians: Longlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2025 £13.92 at Amazon The Persians by Sanam Mahloudji is a beautifully crafted and insightful exploration of cultural identity, family dynamics, and the nuances of diaspora life. Through a series of interconnected stories, Mahloudji delves into the complexities of growing up as a Persian immigrant, navigating the delicate balance between heritage and assimilation. "The Persians by Sanam Mahloudji is a family drama told through five passionate women whose fate is intertwined with that of modern Iran. Spanning the 1940s to the 2000s, this story explores the question of whether it’s ever possible to free ourselves from our past."

waterstones Tell Me Everything: Longlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction 2025 (lucy Barton, 5) £13.59 at Amazon Set in a small town, the story unfolds through the eyes of a woman named Lucy Barton, a recurring character in Strout's works, who reflects on her past relationships and the choices that have defined her. As Lucy grapples with her memories, we're drawn into a meditation on the nature of intimacy, vulnerability, and the emotional weight we carry from the past. "A slow burn, classic-style novel with characters that you think about long after you've closed the book. A murder mystery unlike any other, quiet and unassuming, it's absolutely fascinating right to the last page." - Kit de Waal

The Safekeep - Yael Van Der Wouden £9.99 at Oxfam Haunting and atmospheric, The Safekeep explores themes of survival, trust, and the complexities of human relationships in times of crisis. Set against a backdrop of societal collapse, the story follows a group of people who seek refuge in a secluded and seemingly safe location. The Safekeep is a gripping and thought-provoking read that will stay with you long after the final page. "This is an intense, absorbing mystery about a relationship between two women with a dark, hidden history that lies beneath them. I found it gripping and completely consuming. A debut written with the mastery of a seasoned novelist, it will keep you engrossed right up until the end." - Diana Evans

Fundamentally: Longlisted for the 2025 Women's Prize for Fiction £14.19 at Amazon Through a series of introspective essays, Younis delves into her own experiences as a Muslim woman navigating the intersections of culture, religion, and personal belief. Her writing is both raw and reflective, offering deep insights into the challenges of reconciling tradition with modernity, and the tensions between societal expectations and individual truth. "Fresh, fierce, and above all, incredibly funny. I’ve never, ever experienced anything like it; highly original and unusual, it sums up brilliantly the madness of the world from all perspectives." - Bryony Gordon: ‘