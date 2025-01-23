Why Victoria Beckham is 'unlikely' to accept Meghan Markle's olive branch

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal life in 2020, the couple has relocated to the US and built careers for themselves outside of the monarchy. Harry's memoir Spare became an instant best-seller following its release in 2023, and their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan holds the record for the biggest documentary debut on the streaming platform.

However, the transition away from royal life hasn't been plain sailing for the pair. As well as fragile familial relationships, Harry and Meghan have reportedly grown apart from some of their A-list friends - most notably, Victoria and David Beckham. Although the two couples were seemingly close when the Sussexes lived in the UK, many publications have claimed that there was a fallout following 'leaked details' from the royal wedding in 2018.

According to one source, Victoria has been 'hurt by the accusations that she was spreading gossip', but has reportedly 'mellowed' and is 'more forgiving than people realise'. However, despite the same insider claiming that Meghan has reached out to Victoria to build bridges, the wider family isn't too keen for Victoria to mend the friendship.

The source told In Touch: "The problem is David and her boys are still holding a major grudge. They’re super protective of her and don’t feel like she should give Meghan or Harry another chance. They’re just so offended and angry on her behalf and think she’d being way too nice about it all. As far as they’re concerned there is no going back."

The same insider added that David's loyalty lies with the Prince and Princess of Wales, who have had a strained relationship with Prince Harry since his royal departure. The source claimed: "[David] loves hanging out with William and has sided with him and Kate completely. If William and Harry mend fences then David would be more open to it, but as of now he’s dead set against it.

"[It] does put Victoria in an awkward position because she’s not going to go against her husband’s wishes, even if she is ready to let bygones be bygones, David is clearly not and she has to respect that."

Earlier this week, David called himself a 'huge royalist' during an interview in Davos at the World Economic Forum. Discussing his ongoing work with the family, he said: "I always get emotional talking about anything that I do with our Royal Family. I was brought up in a household that adored and loved everything that came with the Royal Family."