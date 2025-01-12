Tom Holland “always knew Zendaya was the one”, according to insiders

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And from Holland's revelation that he often googles his girlfriend, to the recent viral video of the Spider Man actor protecting Zendaya from swarming paparazzi, the A-list couple never fails to make headlines.

This was particularly true this week, as it was reported that after years of speculation, the couple were officially engaged.

Zendaya was spotted wearing a sparkling engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, with TMZ's sources reporting that Holland had popped the question with a private and "sweet" proposal.

Sources have opened up about Tom and Zendaya’s relationship since news of their engagement broke. And according to them, it’s been a long time coming.

"He's always been crazy about her," a source told People this week. “He always knew she was the one.

“They have something very special,” the source later continued. "Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official - she really is!"

It is not known when the A-list couple is planning on tying the knot, but according to sources via TMZ, they are in no rush. And with an insider revealing that both Holland and Zendaya have "got a lot of Hollywood projects and commitments coming up", it is thought to be some time away.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland explained during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in July 2023. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya has previously added in a conversation with ELLE. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

We will continue to update this story.