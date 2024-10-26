A video of Tom Holland protecting Zendaya from swarming photographers is going viral

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, with the duo making headline news on the regular. However, along with the intense popularity comes a lack of privacy, with the couple routinely followed by fans and photographers.

This weekend, a video of Zendaya getting swarmed by photographers went viral, with the Euphoria star surrounded by paparazzi after stopping to sign autographs for fans in New York City.

The video shows her boyfriend, Tom Holland, forced to step in, pushing through the crowd to pull Zendaya from the swarm of paparazzi who appeared to be closed in around her.

And while fans were quick to check in on Zendaya after the video surfaced, numerous comments focused on praising Holland. "Who needs bodyguards when you are dating Spiderman," posted one comment, while another read: "What a gentleman."

The couple, who has been dating since 2021, is known to be notoriously private, with both Zendaya and Tom speaking previously about their efforts to protect their relationship.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland explained to the Hollywood Reporter in July 2023. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya has previously added in an interview with ELLE. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

We will continue to update this story.