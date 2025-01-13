Tom Holland’s dad has shared his initial concerns over relationship with Zendaya

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And from Holland's revelation that he often googles his girlfriend, to the recent viral video of the Spider Man actor protecting Zendaya from swarming paparazzi, the A-list couple never fails to make headlines.

This has been particularly true in 2025, with news breaking that the couple is officially engaged.

According to sources, Holland popped the question to Zendaya with a private and "sweet" proposal, with insiders reporting that it has been a long time coming.

This was seemingly confirmed by Tom Holland's dad this week, who opened up about the proposal in a recent blog post to his Patreon page.

"Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared," Dominic Holland wrote in the surprise post, sharing previously unknown details around the proposal. "He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

Holland also went on to reflect on his initial concerns of his son's relationship with Zendaya, with the couple dating since 2021. And given their A-list status, the 57-year-old revealed that he initially worried it could become "messy".

"I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them," he reflected, via E! Online.

However, he later added that his son's fiancée has removed his worries, explaining how the A-list couple "continually confound [him] by handling everything with aplomb.

"Even though show-business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention," he continued. "With us an example, with Nikki helming this family and my ‘wisdom’ on tap and a study in getting things mostly wrong and yet somehow right at the same time, I am completely confident they will make a successful union."

"He's always been crazy about her," a source told People of Holland and Zendaya's engagement last week. “He always knew she was the one.

“They have something very special,” the source later continued. "Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official - she really is!"

We will continue to update this story.