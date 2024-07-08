This TikTok of Travis Kelce tearing up at Taylor Swift's song tribute is going viral

Since Taylor Swift kicked off the Eras Tour in March 2023, she has worked hard to give her audiences across the globe something new every time she performs. Whether her outfits are changed to reflect the flag colours of the country she's in or she's including surprise tracks (she famously added You're Losing Me to her set in the wake of her split from Joe Alwyn), Taylor has ensured that every show offers something new.

And since she went public with NFL star Travis Kelce, Taylor has also sprinkled in both subtle and unmissable tributes to her boyfriend while she's on stage. Over the last year, she has changed the lyrics to her songs as a sweet reference to him, worn cute jewellery as a nod to her other half amid growing engagement speculation, and even got him to join her on stage during a recent gig in London.

So when Taylor performed a medley of songs in Amsterdam over the weekend, all eyes were on Travis, who was sat in the audience watching her perform. During her set on Saturday 6th July, Taylor thrilled fans by singing Mary's Song from her self-titled 2006 debut album, followed by So High School from The Tortured Poets Department and Everything Has Changed from Red, which was released in 2012.

One person captured the moment that she sang, "Cause all I know is we said hello / And your eyes look like coming home / All I know is a simple name / And everything has changed," while Travis appeared emotional, going on to wipe away tears. As he stands swaying and filming Taylor on his phone, fans also noted his sweet reaction as she sang: "I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89 / I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my."

Given that 87 is Travis' jersey number and Taylor was born in 1989, some easter egg-loving Swifties have claimed that the singer unknowingly predicted their relationship with her lyrics.

The video on TikTok, shared by @belle_tayvisnation, has already had over 1.1 million plays. One person commented: "It looks like he started crying when she started singing everything has changed."

Another added: "He was zoned in. He didn’t pay attention to anyone else and it was just them two in that stadium. I love this so much."

A third wrote: "He was definitely tearing up. He knows the significance of this mashup. This is the Holy Trinity mash-up."

Adorable.