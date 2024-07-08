This TikTok of Travis Kelce tearing up at Taylor Swift's song tribute is going viral
Adorable.
Since Taylor Swift kicked off the Eras Tour in March 2023, she has worked hard to give her audiences across the globe something new every time she performs. Whether her outfits are changed to reflect the flag colours of the country she's in or she's including surprise tracks (she famously added You're Losing Me to her set in the wake of her split from Joe Alwyn), Taylor has ensured that every show offers something new.
And since she went public with NFL star Travis Kelce, Taylor has also sprinkled in both subtle and unmissable tributes to her boyfriend while she's on stage. Over the last year, she has changed the lyrics to her songs as a sweet reference to him, worn cute jewellery as a nod to her other half amid growing engagement speculation, and even got him to join her on stage during a recent gig in London.
So when Taylor performed a medley of songs in Amsterdam over the weekend, all eyes were on Travis, who was sat in the audience watching her perform. During her set on Saturday 6th July, Taylor thrilled fans by singing Mary's Song from her self-titled 2006 debut album, followed by So High School from The Tortured Poets Department and Everything Has Changed from Red, which was released in 2012.
One person captured the moment that she sang, "Cause all I know is we said hello / And your eyes look like coming home / All I know is a simple name / And everything has changed," while Travis appeared emotional, going on to wipe away tears. As he stands swaying and filming Taylor on his phone, fans also noted his sweet reaction as she sang: "I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89 / I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my."
Given that 87 is Travis' jersey number and Taylor was born in 1989, some easter egg-loving Swifties have claimed that the singer unknowingly predicted their relationship with her lyrics.
@belle_tayvisnation ♬ original sound - BELLE⸆⸉ (TayvisNation)
The video on TikTok, shared by @belle_tayvisnation, has already had over 1.1 million plays. One person commented: "It looks like he started crying when she started singing everything has changed."
Another added: "He was zoned in. He didn’t pay attention to anyone else and it was just them two in that stadium. I love this so much."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
A third wrote: "He was definitely tearing up. He knows the significance of this mashup. This is the Holy Trinity mash-up."
Adorable.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Damson Madder comes cool-girl approved, this is everything I want from their new in section
Sustainable and female-owned, what's not to love?
By Sofia Piza
-
Margot Robbie is reportedly expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Almost every one of my beauty editor friends agrees: this affordable brand makes some of the best skincare products - these 7 are standout
Beauty editor-approved
By Tori Crowther
-
This European city is changing its name for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
The power she has...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'very serious' about each other, FYI
They want to be endgame
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift's new ring is a subtle nod to Travis Kelce amidst engagement speculation
This is adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift had one major concern when she started dating Travis Kelce
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Travis and Jason Kelce just shared what meeting the royals was really like
Sounds like Jason feels a bit more positive about them than before
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift asks concert venues to provide the most relatable items, including Diet Pepsi and Ben & Jerry's ice cream
Frankly, it just sounds like our latest Tesco haul
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift gave Matty Healy's ex a coveted spot in the Eras Tour VIP tent
All eyes on Gabriella Brooks' Instagram
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift engagement rumours with wedding advice
Are they? Aren't they?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde